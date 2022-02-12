LeBron and the Lakers Test Their Mettle Against the Warriors

Plus, the U.S. men’s curling team goes up against gold-medal favorite Canada.

Super Bowl weekend can feel like a long prelude to the Big Game. However, don’t let your eager anticipation for Sunday lead you to overlook Saturday’s sports slate. Instead, take the whole weekend to kick back and watch the action, whether it’s on the hardwood, on the ice or on the gridiron.

A Western Conference battle between the Lakers and the Warriors headlines today’s NBA schedule, while across the Pacific at the Olympics the U.S. men’s curling team goes up against gold medal favorite Canada. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Entering this season, the Lakers and the Warriors seemed primed for a monster rivalry, but the Lakers have not held up their end of the bargain. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with a 41–15 record, while Los Angeles is floundering in ninth place at 26–30.

With a third of the season remaining, LeBron James and the Lakers can use tonight’s game to show they can compete with the big dogs even as they are in position for the play-in tournament.

8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Ohio State at Michigan | The No. 16 Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor for the first of two meetings between the Big Ten rivals this season. They’ll look to rebound from Wednesday’s road loss to Rutgers against the unranked Wolverines coming off a blowout win over No. 3 Purdue. 6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks | The Leafs average 3.57 goals per game, fourth best in the league, while the Canucks are fifth-worst in that category at 2.50. Toronto’s Auston Matthews has 31 goals on the season and will aim to add to his tally. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Bobsled, alpine skiing | The solo bobsled event, also known as the monobob, makes its Olympic debut with its first and second heats on Beijing’s daunting track. The prime-time coverage will also feature the first run of the men’s giant slalom competition. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV and the team cross event in snowboarding. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Curling, U.S. vs. Canada

The U.S. men’s curling team is attempting to repeat its gold-medal finish from the 2018 Games, but Canada represents one of the biggest threats to that goal. The teams will face off tonight in the round-robin segment of the 10-country tournament, and they could see each other again in the playoff round at the end of next week.

8:05 p.m. ET, CNBC, watch on fuboTV

