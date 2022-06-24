Skip to main content

Avalanche Go for Stanley Cup in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Plus, Justin Verlander and the Astros take on the Yankees.

Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall in last night’s NBA draft, ending a rollercoaster of a week around the NBA as Banchero rose past presumed No. 1 selection Jabari Smith. Jeremy Woo graded all the first round picks from last night, if you’re looking to catch up.

Tonight, the Avalanche go for the Stanley Cup in Game 5 vs. the Lightning. Plus, a look at baseball’s best team, one of MLB’s most exciting young prospects and continuing action at the Travelers Championship.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

Nazem Kadri

Will we crown a champion tonight?

The Avalanche are one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup and get three cracks at knocking out the two-time defending champs to do it. Tampa Bay put up a far better fight in the two games back home in Tampa than they did in Denver, but Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal was enough to get the Avs a rare road win and push the Lightning to the brink of elimination.

To mount a comeback, the Lightning will need some heroics in goal from Andrei Vasilevskiy to slow the Avs’ offensive onslaught. Can they extend their season tonight?

8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Travelers Championship | Low numbers were everywhere at Day 1 of the Travelers, including an 8-under 62 from Rory McIlroy to put him tied for the lead entering Friday. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are among the others who posted low scores, with Round 2 action already underway today. All day, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays | Meet Oneil Cruz, the 6'7" Pirates shortstop who looks (and plays) like a created player in a video game. You’ve probably seen some of the insane measurables about Cruz’s game, but here’s a chance to watch him in action against a playoff team in the Rays. As Nick Selbe wrote, he gives the Pirates a chance for a far more exciting future. 7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, watch on fuboTV

• New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream | The Dream snapped a four-game losing streak by knocking off the Wings last time out and can get back over .500 tonight with a win over the Liberty. That said, New York is coming off perhaps its best win of the season, a road victory over the Sun. 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The two best teams in the American League face off in this series, which got off to a wild start last night in the Bronx when the Yankees rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 9th for a walk-off win. It was Aaron Judge’s walk-off single that won it for the Yanks, continuing a career year for the slugging outfielder. The Yanks are on pace to win 120 games at this rate and have clearly been baseball’s best team, but Cy Young contender Justin Verlander will try to neutralize them tonight.

7:05 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Avalanche Go for Stanley Cup in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
