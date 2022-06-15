Lightning, Avalanche Face Off to Begin the Stanley Cup Final

It’s time for the Stanley Cup Final! June’s other main attraction in sports gets underway tonight when the puck drops in Denver between the Avalanche and Lightning, and I can’t wait. Quite honestly, any indoor sport is worth looking forward to after watching the USMNT play through a torrential downpour and shaky field conditions in El Salvador last night.

Also on tonight’s docket, a new documentary on the team that sparked the growth of women’s basketball in the U.S., as well as the best teams in the AL and NL each in action.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

This series is about as good a matchup as you could ask for. The two-time defending Cup champs are back for yet another go-round, fresh off four straight wins to knock out the Rangers in six games. On the other side is a Colorado team that has looked like hockey’s best team for the better part of the season and has had plenty of rest after sweeping the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. It wouldn’t shock anyone to see this series go the distance, as this combination of talent and postseason experience should make for a great final push for the Stanley Cup.

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun | Rhyne Howard has jump-started the Atlanta offense and new coach Tanisha Wright has implemented improvements on the defensive end. That’s been enough to push the Dream into playoff position through the season’s first month, but games like tonight’s against the defending regular-season champion Sun could prove whether Atlanta is truly a contender. 7 p.m. ET, NESNplus/Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees | The Yankees’ dominant pitching staff threw another gem last night, shutting out the Rays in a 2–0 victory behind a gem from Gerrit Cole. Tonight, Aaron Boone gets to trot out unlikely Cy Young hopeful Nestor Cortes, who has pitched to a sub-2.00 ERA so far this season for the Yanks. 7:05 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/YES, watch on fuboTV

• 30 for 30: Dream On | This new three-part documentary premieres tonight, showcasing the Team USA women’s basketball squad that won gold in the 1996 Olympics and laid the groundwork for the founding of the WNBA. The documentary takes you along for a worldwide tour that helped grow the game and establish women’s basketball’s prominence in the U.S. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

The Yankees have the best record in the American League and the Mets have the best record in the National League. Party like it’s 2000 all over again? While a Subway Series does seem possible, for now the Mets just have to keep winning, and they’ll take on another NL pennant contender in the Brewers tonight at Citi Field. The performance of pitchers such as David Peterson (3–0, 3.00 ERA) have helped the Mets withstand injuries to Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer, but can Peterson outduel Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes tonight?

7:10 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

