Lightning–Maple Leafs Headlines NHL Game 7s

We’ve got three NHL Game 7s today. And, headlining the slate is the Tampa Bay Lightning traveling up to Canada to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. We’ll preview that game and the other two Game 7s. Despite the NBA playoffs’ taking a day off, there are still two big games on the hardwood in the WNBA. And, you won’t want to miss the men’s FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Two franchises on opposite ends of the recent-playoff-success scale made this matchup juicy before any games were played. Now, they’ve played six of them, and the tension has only grown. The Leafs had a chance to knock out the two-time defending champions in Game 6, but an OT goal from Brayden Point kept the Lightning’s quest for a third consecutive title alive. The Toronto crowd could be a little antsy in this one. The Maple Leafs, famously, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004. But doing so in this spot would be special.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm | The Mercury notched a 20-point win over the Storm on Wednesday. Will Seattle have any answers in the rematch? 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves | The Padres have gotten off to a strong start so far. But the World Series champs are struggling below .500. They’ll call on veteran Charlie Morton to outduel Sean Manaea. 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes | After dropping the first two games of the series, the Bruins roared back to win three of four to force this Game 7. But they’ll have to win on the Hurricanes’ home ice, something they haven’t been able to do in this series. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx | Minnesota is still looking for its first win this season. And potentially getting it against last season’s WNBA champs would be sweet. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers | The team that has scored first has wound up winning every game so far in this series. Can superstar Connor McDavid lead the Oilers to a hot start at home? 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Men’s FA Cup final: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool has already captured one domestic trophy, beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final in late February. These two clubs meet again with Liverpool’s hopes for the quadruple still alive (although the Reds’ title hopes in the Premier League are hanging by a thread). Meanwhile, Chelsea has scuttled as of late but is looking to win its first trophy under new ownership.

11:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.