Rangers Go for 2–0 Lead vs. Lightning

Game 1 of the NBA Finals did not disappoint.

From Steph Curry’s first-quarter eruption to the Celtics’ furious fourth-quarter comeback, it was everything fans could have hoped for to start this series. But while we wait for Game 2 on Sunday, we’ve got plenty to look forward to on tonight’s sports calendar. The Rangers go for a 2–0 series lead against the Lightning, some of baseball’s best face off and the Women’s College World Series continues in Oklahoma City.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

The Rangers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the series than Wednesday’s Game 1, a rousing 6–2 victory in front of a raucous home crowd behind two goals from Filip Chytil. After needing serious comebacks in their first two playoff series, getting out to a 1–0 edge might be just what the doctor ordered for this New York team. Can they take a commanding 2–0 lead tonight? The Lightning certainly won’t be fazed by the moment thanks to their postseason experience, but that Rangers crowd at MSG is tough to play in front of.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• College softball: Northwestern vs. UCLA | Elimination games come quickly at the Women’s College World Series, so after losses yesterday the Bruins and Wildcats have their backs against the wall today. But both teams have had remarkable seasons and boast elite pitching, so a run coming out of the losers’ bracket wouldn’t be a shock. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers | Corbin Burnes won last year’s NL Cy Young award and could be on track for a second straight award thanks to his sub-2.00 ERA on the division-leading Brewers. His main competition for that honor so far? Joe Musgrove, who takes the ball tonight for the Padres with a sparkling 5–0 record and 1.86 ERA. This one has “pitchers’ duel” written all over it. 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

• Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury | The Sun’s schedule of late has been grueling, with two straight losses to the league-leading Aces. Now they head to Phoenix to play the Mercury on the second night of a back-to-back, which might feel a bit easier than it otherwise would after grabbing a win in Vegas last night, spurred by a huge game from defending WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays

As SI’s Nick Selbe wrote late last month, the Twins’ strong start to the season is the perfect illustration of how a team can turn things around without completely tearing it down. The division-leading Twins have done it with savvy moves around the margins and big investments in the likes of Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, plus improvement from a pitching staff that was among the worst in baseball a season ago. This series north of the border should be a lot of fun against a Blue Jays team that hits as well as anyone in MLB.

7:07 p.m. ET, Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, watch on fuboTV

