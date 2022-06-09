Lightning, Rangers Look to Get Within One Win of the Cup Final

A big win in Boston saw the Celtics take a 2–1 lead over the Warriors in the NBA Finals last night. While we wait for Game 4 tomorrow, we shift our focus back to the ice tonight for Game 5 of what has been an incredible series between the Lightning and the Rangers. We could also crown a champion in the Women’s College World Series, and baseball’s most intriguing player takes the mound.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

How quickly a series can change.

The Rangers have gone from having a multi-goal lead in a Game 3 that could have given them a 3–0 lead to instead being tied at two games apiece with no momentum after the Lightning dominated Game 4 in Tampa on Tuesday night. The Rangers have been best this postseason with their backs against the wall, as evidenced by series comebacks against both the Penguins and Hurricanes. Can New York reclaim momentum in front of a packed house at Madison Square Garden?

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• UEFA Nations League: Spain at Switzerland | Both these squads are in the midst of World Cup preparations, as we’re now approaching five months until action kicks off in Qatar this November. The last time these sides met was last summer, when Spain knocked the Swiss out of the Euros in penalties. 2:45 p.m. ET, Fubo Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins | The Yankees are MLB’s first team to 40 wins, continuing to assert themselves as the best team in baseball thus far. Aaron Judge’s mammoth home runs help, but pitching has been the differentiator for this year’s Yankees. The staff’s leader, Gerrit Cole, takes the ball tonight against the AL Central–leading Twins. 7:40 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports North/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• College softball: Texas vs. Oklahoma | It’s Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series final, pitting the Red River rivals who’ve had remarkably different paths to get to this moment. Texas needs to win to force a Game 3 after Oklahoma took Game 1 easily, 16–1. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

The Angels’ stunning losing streak led to the dismissal of manager Joe Maddon, who less than a month ago was being universally praised for the Angels’ strong start to the season. As SI’s Nick Selbe argues, it’s the latest indication of organizational incompetence that starts at the top, and it’s the main reason the Angels have failed to capitalize on having some of the best players in baseball.

It’s a deep hole to climb out of, but when you have Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, anything is possible. Ohtani takes the mound tonight against a surging Red Sox team.

9:38 p.m. ET, NESN/Bally Sports West/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.