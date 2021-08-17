Watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun as WNBA Playoff Chase Continues

Monday was a good night to be a New York sports fan. Gerrit Cole returned to the Yankees and pitched a gem, while the Knicks’ two talented rookies Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride continued to shine in Summer League. For the rest of us, it was a quieter evening, but you have a great slate of action to look forward to tonight.

A pair of key WNBA showdowns, rivalry games in soccer and baseball and the finale to a fun NBA Summer League headline a busy Tuesday night in sports. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH:

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

The game of the night in the WNBA features two of the most dominant frontcourts the league has to offer. The Lynx’s duo of Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier combined for 38 points and 21 rebounds in a win over the Liberty on Sunday. Meanwhile the Sun’s trio of Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones all scored in double figures in a blowout victory over the Wings in Connecticut’s first game since the league’s restart.

The game is a critical one near the top of the league standings, with Connecticut just a half game behind the Aces and Storm for first place in the league. No team has been more difficult to beat on their home floor than the Sun, who are 8–1 on the season in Uncasville. But the Lynx did knock off the Sun when these teams met for the first time this season in one of the most entertaining games of the year, an overtime win in Minneapolis that also featured a waved-off buzzer beater by Layshia Clarendon.

7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees | The Red Sox have dominated the season series of this storied rivalry, but the Yankees have played better baseball lately and are finally getting healthy at the right time. This is a seven-inning game, the second of a day-night doubleheader. 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Red Sox have dominated the season series of this storied rivalry, but the Yankees have played better baseball lately and are finally getting healthy at the right time. This is a seven-inning game, the second of a day-night doubleheader. Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings | The championship game of Summer League pits a pair of undefeated teams in Las Vegas. The Celtics’ squad has topped 100 points in three consecutive games behind the play of second-year point guard Payton Pritchard. The matchup between Pritchard and elite defender Davion Mitchell should be all kinds of fun. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The championship game of Summer League pits a pair of undefeated teams in Las Vegas. The Celtics’ squad has topped 100 points in three consecutive games behind the play of second-year point guard Payton Pritchard. The matchup between Pritchard and elite defender Davion Mitchell should be all kinds of fun. Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces | These two teams met Sunday in a highly entertaining game that saw the 16–6 Aces need a dominant fourth quarter to storm back and knock off a feisty Mystics team. We can only hope the rematch is just as exciting. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| These two teams met Sunday in a highly entertaining game that saw the 16–6 Aces need a dominant fourth quarter to storm back and knock off a feisty Mystics team. We can only hope the rematch is just as exciting. Hard Knocks | The second episode of the new season airs tonight, continuing to focus on the Dallas Cowboys. Nothing gets me more pumped for football season than this. 10 p.m. ET, HBO/HBO Max

HIDDEN GEM:

Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund

This edition of Der Klassiker comes in the German Supercup. Today’s result doesn’t have huge implications for the rest of the season (some would consider the Supercup barely more than a friendly), but it’s always worth watching when these two storied clubs face off. Plus, it’s the first time the two teams will play each other in front of fans since the onset of the pandemic.

The match is probably more important to Bayern, as the team looks to find its form under new manager Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern opened its Bundesliga campaign with a disappointing draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday. Dortmund, meanwhile, looked strong in a 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

