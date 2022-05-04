Skip to main content

Man City, Real Madrid Face Off for Champions League Final Berth

Plus, two more Game 2s in the NBA Playoffs.

I’m still in the process of picking my jaw up off the floor after watching Ja Morant single-handedly carry the Grizzlies to a Game 2 victory, but with a busy Wednesday in the sports world ahead, you don’t have to wait long to see the next big performance.

Today’s slate is headlined by the Champions League semifinal clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Also on the docket for tonight: more NBA and NHL playoff matchups. Plus, the elite Mets pitching staff takes on the defending champs.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid

karim-benzema

Liverpool has already booked its trip to the Champions League final, surviving an early surge from Villarreal. Who will join them at the Stade de France in Paris at the end of the month? Man City and Real Madrid played a thrilling first leg, won 4–3 by City behind an early goal by Kevin De Bruyne that set the tone. But Karim Benzema struck late with a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, keeping Real in the mix in this tie as it heads to Madrid.

3 p.m. ET, CBS/Univision, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Atlanta Braves at New York Mets | The Mets continue to pitch themselves into becoming the best team in the National League, allowing just four runs across 18 innings of action yesterday to sweep a doubleheader against these very same Braves. Now, they trot out Tylor Megill, who started in the combined no-hitter the Mets threw last week and has a 1.93 ERA through five starts. 1:10 p.m. ET, SNY/Bally Sports SE/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat | As SI’s Michael Pina wrote, it’s going to be incredibly hard for the Sixers to beat the Heat without Joel Embiid if Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro play as well as they did in Game 1. They dominated in pick-and-rolls on offense, and the work Miami did collectively on defense against James Harden keyed the Game 1 rout. Will anything change in Game 2? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs | Behind two goals from Auston Matthews and great work in goal from Jack Campbell, the Leafs dominated the Lightning in Game 1. It was a performance that had to inject confidence into snake-bitten Leafs fans after years of early-round playoff heartbreak. How will the two-time defending champs respond? 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns | The Suns showed off their balance in Game 1 of this series, helping withstand 45 points from Luka Dončić behind elite ball movement and high-level offensive execution. And perhaps more importantly, Phoenix was able to win while decreasing the load on Chris Paul, who had to carry a huge burden in the opening round with Devin Booker sidelined. We’ll see if Monty Williams and the Suns can follow a similar script in Game 2. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

It would have been hard to script a better Game 1 for the Blues than what actually happened, a 4–0 road demolition of the Wild to bounce back after getting swept in the first round in last year’s playoffs. Behind David Perron’s Game 1 hat trick, the Blues have the early edge in this series. What will it take for Minnesota to bounce back in Game 2? A more impactul performance from Kirill Kaprizov would help after the Russian left wing finished in the top five in the NHL in goals scored this season.

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

