Nonstop Basketball For Your Viewing Pleasure

The Men’s Elite Eight, Women’s Sweet 16 and NBA are all in action.

There is no better time to be a hoops fan. The men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments are heating up with teams looking to turn dreams into realities. And in the pro ranks, NBA contenders are jockeying for playoff positioning.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s college basketball: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Has any team played better than Houston in the men’s NCAA tournament? After opening their run by taking out a UAB squad with a talented backcourt and easily dispatching Big Ten-champion Illinois in round two, the Cougars looked unbothered by top seed Arizona on Thursday night.

Houston, though, will have to go through perennial power Villanova, which has quietly taken care of business as a favorite. Jay Wright’s squad has experience, but Kelvin Sampson has his group poised to make a second straight trip to the Final Four.

6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Women’s CBB: No. 1 North Carolina State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame | The Irish are on fire, having dropped a staggering 108 points on Oklahoma in their win Monday. And they should have some added confidence, having dealt the Wolfpack one of their three losses on the season with a 69—66 win back in February. 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana | The Hoosiers escaped a battle with Princeton in the second round while the Huskies notched a win over Central Florida. Both these squads have Final Four aspirations after they were taken out by Arizona in consecutive games in last year’s NCAA tournament. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee | Tennessee is looking to make its first Elite Eight appearance since 2016. But to accomplish that they’ll have to get through a stellar and consistent Louisville team that many predict to reach the Final Four. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota | South Dakota rode a hot start to upset No. 2 Baylor in the second round. But a matchup with star Naz Hillmon and Michigan will be a lot to overcome. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas | After stunning No. 1 Gonzaga, Arkansas will look to add another upset to its run. This time, Eric Musselman’s squad will look to put an end to Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement tour. 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

We’re keeping today’s focus on basketball with a primetime Eastern Conference battle. The Heat are coming off a rocky stretch and tempers have started to flare as we hit the final few weeks of the regular season.

But they’re still hanging on to one of the top spots in the conference with the potent “road-version” of the Nets coming to town.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.