Women’s March Madness Gets Going, First Round of Men’s Big Dance Continues

It would have been hard to script a more compelling first full day of NCAA tournament action than yesterday. Saint Peter’s put its school on the map with a historic upset, knocking off Kentucky in a game that will be talked about among the great surprises in tournament history.

So what does day two of the first round at the men’s tournament have in store for us? And could we get a shocker or two out of the first full day of women’s March Madness, too?

Kick back, relax and enjoy all the sweet March hoops action.



A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Izzo vs. Bop McKillop to wrap up the first round of the NCAA tournament is about as good a coaching battle as it gets. Michigan State has had an uneven season, but all college hoops fans know that it can be a different story for the Spartans in March under Tom Izzo. But McKillop and Davidson are no strangers to success in this event, most notably the Elite Eight run Stephen Curry led Davidson on back in 2008. The winner of this one likely gets one final crack at Mike Krzyzewski and Duke on Sunday … though, after what happened to Kentucky yesterday, I guess you can never assume anything in this tournament.

9:40 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV



READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago | Sister Jean will be back on your TV screens. The Ramblers are dancing yet again after winning the Missouri Valley and will get a crack at an Ohio State team that lost four of five to close out the season. 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech | Chris Beard’s first NCAA tournament opponent as the head coach at Texas is ACC tournament champion Virginia Tech, which rode transfers who followed head coach Mike Young from Wofford to the crown and an automatic bid to the Big Dance. Can they continue this red-hot run against the Longhorns? 4:50 p.m. ET, TBS

• Women’s CBB: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware | The women’s NCAA tournament’s first round kicks off today, and this should be a good one to get the evening slate of games going. These are two bordering state programs with tremendous traditions looking to advance, and Maryland has the talent to make a deep run. 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga | This has been a popular upset pick, but so far the popular upset picks (looking at you, South Dakota State) haven’t panned out. Can the Illini shed the demons from last year’s March heartbreak and make a run in this year’s tournament? 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 FGCU

Some of our SI experts picked FGCU to pull this one off. Why? Star Eagles guard Kierstan Bell is as explosive as any player in the country, averaging more than 23 points per game to lead the A-Sun champs into the Big Dance. Knocking off a very good Virginia Tech team won’t be easy, but if any team has the firepower to make some magic this March, it’s FGCU.

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.