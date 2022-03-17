First Round of Men’s Big Dance Tips Off

It’s hard not to love this sports weekend.

Sitting around and watching my bracket fall apart before my eyes is an annual tradition for me. Somehow I’m never that upset if a mid-major most fans have never heard of knocking off a big program is what does the wrecking. There’s nothing quite like it in sports!

Here’s what to watch in all of today’s action.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan

Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports

The first game of the first round of the men’s NCAA tournament might be the best game of the day. Colorado State has had an unbelievable season after coming up just short of an NCAA tournament bid a year ago. Their reward? A date with a perennial power in Michigan, albeit a Wolverine team that stumbled to just a 17–14 record this season. Enjoy the battle of the big men in this one between CSU’s versatile forward David Roddy and Michigan’s 7'1'' post presence Hunter Dickinson.

12:15 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State State | Who doesn’t love a potential 12-over-5 upset? NMSU has won 26 games this season and has made an appearance in eight of the last 10 NCAA tournaments. This one could bust your bracket. 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

• Women’s CBB: No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State | Perennial mid-major power Missouri State is no stranger to pulling an upset—they went all the way to the Sweet 16 in last year’s tournament. Can they advance out of the First Four against a Florida State team that navigated the difficult ACC all season? 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco | Murray State owns the nation’s best record at 30–2 and hasn’t lost since before Christmas. Moving on to a potential date with in-state rival Kentucky will require taking down a San Francisco team in its first Big Dance in nearly 25 years. 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights | The Knights are right around the playoff cut line as the NHL season wears on. One thing that could help them make their push: Jack Eichel is starting to find his flow, tallying goals in two of his last three games. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette

Both these teams have had their share of ups and downs this season. But they’re both in the Big Dance and in a quadrant of the bracket that feels wide open. SI’s “Danger Rankings” considers Baylor to be the most vulnerable of the No. 1 seeds, and the winner of this game will likely get the Bears in the round of 32. Plus, if you like star power, this game features a pair of top-30 players in the nation in UNC’s Armando Bacot and Marquette’s Justin Lewis.

4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.