Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees, Tiger’s second round

Tiger Woods’s return to the course was a powerful sports moment, and he certainly had shots where he looked like the Tiger of old, even conjuring up a big fist-pump after a late birdie. We’ll be watching Tiger’s quest for another green jacket all weekend. Add in Red Sox vs. Yankees, Max Scherzer’s first game as a Met and a pair of key NBA matchups, and it’s a fun Friday night to watch sports.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Baseball’s best rivalry is renewed a day later than anticipated after bad weather in the Big Apple caused yesterday’s scheduled opener to be postponed to today. And while most of SI’s MLB staff believes the Blue Jays are the favorites to win the AL East this year, both these clubs undoubtedly feel they’ll be in the mix, too. The Red Sox were just one win away from the World Series last year, knocking out the Yankees in the Wild Card game in the process.

Nathan Eovaldi will face Gerrit Cole in this one, the same pitching matchup from that Wild Card game a season ago when the Red Sox got to Cole early at Fenway Park. Can the Yankees’s ace turn the tables on the Sox today?

1:05 p.m. ET, YES/NESN/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• The Masters, Second round | Woods summoned his old self to score a 1-under at Augusta yesterday in his return to the course with an electric crowd all around him. He’ll tee off his second round at 1:41 p.m. ET today. A second straight day under par would put Tiger in legitimate contention for a green jacket heading into the weekend, which would make this remarkable comeback story even more impressive. All Day, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Mets at Washington Nationals | Scherzer makes his Mets debut today, and he’ll do so in the city he brought a World Series championship to just three seasons ago. The ace’s three-year, $130 million deal was a clear sign the Mets are ready to contend, and New York got off to a good start to the season with a 5–1 win last night over the Nats. 7:05 p.m. ET, Apple TV+

• Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz | Are we approaching the end of an era in Utah? As Chris Herring wrote in this week’s edition The Playmaker newsletter, bubbling chemistry issues and rumors of offseason movement may mean this is the end of the Rudy Gobert-Donovan Mitchel-Quin Snyder core that has brought so much success to the franchise. That is, of course, if Utah can’t pull off a run in the playoffs, which would require beating teams including the Suns. 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

One impact of the NBA’s play-in tournament is that games like this one in the final days of the regular season have more meaning. Instead of just fighting over which first round opponent to face, this matchup between the No. 7 and No. 8 teams in the East will have huge impacts on each team’s path to a first-round playoff series. Cleveland currently sits in seventh, just a game clear of the Nets and Hawks. Getting home court advantage is quite important in these single elimination games, but staying in the top eight also matters significantly to avoid having to win two games to advance rather than one. And while we all know the Nets have tremendous potential if they can get into the playoffs, losing a game like this tonight would be a significant blow to their chances of even getting into the opening round.

7:30 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV

