Scottie Scheffler Looks To Close Out the 2022 Masters

A massive sports day gets started across the pond with the Premier League season’s biggest match. Then, turn your attention to Augusta, Ga. to see if Scottie Scheffler can continue his epic run and win the Masters. It’s also the final day of the NBA regular season and the MLB and MLS slates have some fun matchups as well.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

The Masters, final round

Adam Cairns/Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler grabbed the lead after 36 holes and hasn’t looked back. After wrapping up the third round with an impressive bogey after firing his tee shot into a bush on the 18th hole, he will look to close out the Masters today. Heading into the fourth and final round, he has a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith of Australia. Scheffler, the newly minted No. 1 player in the world, and Smith have been dominant in 2022. Scheffler is looking to grab his fourth tournament win in his last six starts. Smith won the last tournament he played in (last month’s Players Championship) and won another event earlier this year on the PGA Tour, too.

10:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Manchester City at Liverpool | These two squads are running away with the Premier League title race. And they just might be the two best clubs in Europe at the moment, writes SI’s Jonathan Wilson. 11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network, watch on FuboTV

• Pacers at Nets | All 30 NBA teams are in action on the final day of the regular season. And the Nets’ play-in tournament positioning may depend on the outcome of this game against the Pacers, who will have nothing to play for but pride. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on FuboTV

• Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC | In just the club’s second year in MLS, Austin FC has created a great home environment. So far this season, Austin FC has two wins and one draw at Q2 Stadium with a plus-nine goal differential. 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

The World Series champs take a back seat in this one, at least in terms of interest. The Reds are scheduled to send out pitcher Hunter Greene in his first Major League start. The 6'5" right-hander is ranked as the Reds’ top prospect and was picked No. 2 overall in the 2017 MLB draft.

12:35 p.m. ET, ESPN+

