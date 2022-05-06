Skip to main content

Doncic and the Mavs Look for Life vs. Red-Hot Suns

Plus, the WNBA returns with the Sky taking on the Sparks.

What a weekend to be a basketball fan.

If two NBA playoff games each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday aren’t enough, the WNBA makes its return tonight and all weekend long. That includes the defending champion Sky getting their season underway tonight. Between that and a battle between the ageless CP3 and Luka Dončić, this weekend is essentially a basketball-viewing paradise.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

luka-doncic-chris-paul

The Suns are out to a commanding 2–0 series lead behind more near-perfect basketball from Chris Paul, who continues to turn back the clock and outduel some of the NBA’s best in the process. Paul and Devin Booker combined for 58 points on 35 shots in the Game 2 win, a combination that makes this Phoenix team incredibly difficult to beat. Does Dallas have some fight left? We’ll see tonight when the series heads to the American Airlines Center. We all know Luka Dončić can single-handedly win a team a game, and the Mavs may need just that if they want to get back into this series.

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers | The Heat have now cruised past the 76ers in back-to-back games to start this series as Philadelphia looks for hope with Joel Embiid still likely sidelined. The longer the Sixers can extend this series, the better the chance Embiid can return and give them a real shot. But that requires finding a way to avoid this series going to 3–0 in Miami’s favor tonight. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• College softball: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma | This in-state rivalry is also a battle between two top-10 teams in the sport, including the 46–1 Sooners that sit atop the polls. The Sooners have been historically dominant, but the Cowboys are one of the few teams with a chance to beat them because of elite pitchers Kelly Maxwell and Miranda Elish. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning | The Lightning put up a championship-level response to getting blasted 5–0 in Game 1 of this series, rolling to a 5–3 Game 2 victory that evened things up as the series heads to Florida for Game 3. Can Auston Matthews lead the Leafs to a big road victory to take the edge back in the series? 7:30 p.m. ET, TBS

• Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues | Five combined goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek provided the perfect answer after the Wild were blanked in the first game of this series, leaving things tied at one game apiece entering a critical third game. The Blues fans will be ready for this one. But how will their team respond to that Game 2 drubbing? 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

The WNBA is back!!

The regular season gets underway tonight in fitting fashion, with the defending champion Sky celebrating that 2021 title in front of their home fans and then tipping off the new season against the Sparks. Chicago returns much of the team that was able to bring that championship to the Windy City, including re-signing finals MVP Kahleah Copper. But the Sparks made a few key additions this offseason that could pay dividends, including Liz Cambage and Chennedy Carter.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

