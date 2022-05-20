Mavs Look to Even Series vs. Warriors

NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and a golf major with Rory McIlroy leading after one round? That’s a heck of a weekend to look forward to in the sports world.

Tonight, NBA fans’ attention shifts back to the Bay Area, where the Warriors will look for a commanding 2–0 series lead against Luka Dončić and the Mavericks. Plus, a rivalry series in the NHL postseason gets to Game 2 after a high-scoring Game 1, and one of the top young stars in the WNBA takes the floor.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

It feels like it has been a while since we had an NBA playoff game go down to the wire, as blowouts have ruled the day since the back end of the second round. Will that change tonight? Dallas looked overmatched in Game 1, getting shredded by a balanced Golden State offensive attack that put seven players in double figures. Meanwhile, the Dubs locked down on defense, holding Luka Dončić to just 20 points after the Mavs star averaged more than 32 points per game in the second round against Phoenix. Dallas went down 2–0 before surging past the Suns, but would prefer to avoid having to do that again in this series.

9 p.m. ET, TNT

• PGA Championship: Second Round | Rory McIlroy set the pace for this event with an opening-round 65 to enter the second round with the lead. He’ll tee off today at 2:36 p.m. ET in a star-studded group with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. Other standouts on Day 1 included Americans Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris. All Day, ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream | Two teams off to surprisingly strong starts meet tonight in Atlanta. The Dream have been buoyed to start the year by the play of No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard, who hasn’t missed a beat in making the jump from college to the pros and is averaging over 20 points per game for Atlanta so far. Meanwhile, the Mystics’ star duo of Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud makes this a dangerous team. 7:30 p.m. ET, Twitter

• Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames | It feels unlikely we’ll get 15 more goals in this one like we saw in Game 1, but this rivalry series is off to a great start after that back-and-forth thriller Wednesday night. The stats from that Calgary win were eye-popping, including Matthew Tkachuk’s hat trick for the Flames and Connor McDavid’s four-point day for the Oilers. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

The Rangers led most of the way in Game 1, but a late goal by Sebastian Aho extended the game, and Ian Cole won it for the Canes in overtime to take Game 1 at home. That leaves the Rangers, despite an encouraging first performance, in need of a win today to avoid going down 2–0 before the series heads back to Madison Square Garden. Both these teams have already played their share of thrillers in the postseason, so hopefully we’re in for another tonight.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

