Mavs, Warriors Meet in Western Conference Finals

Plus, the Storm and Sky face off in a fun WNBA clash.

Jimmy Butler outdueled Jayson Tatum and the Celtics last night in Game 1. If you thought that was fun, just wait until you see what the Western Conference finals have in store with Luka Dončić and the Mavs taking on Stephen Curry and the Warriors. It’s a high-profile showdown between two of the NBA’s biggest stars, and I can’t wait to tune in.

Also on tonight’s docket, two more NHL Game 1s and the Europa League final. 

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

The Mavericks already slayed one giant in this year’s playoffs, taking down the top seed and defending Western Conference winner in Phoenix to get to the conference finals for the first time since the 2011 Mavs team that won it all. But the NBA’s last remaining dynasty stands in their way, fresh off a series win over the Grizzlies that showed why Golden State could win another title in ’22. Can Curry and the rest of this veteran Warrior core outduel Dončić and take the lead in the series? Or will Dallas get an early leg up behind its star?

9 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers | A trophy and spot in next year’s Champions League is on the line in this Europa League final from Sevilla. Frankfurt’s success in this competition has come despite currently sitting in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table, while Rangers finished second in the Scottish top flight. 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes | Both these teams survived Game 7s in the first round, with the Rangers rallying from 3–1 down in the series to get past the Penguins and Carolina knocking off a feisty Bruins team in seven. What’s in store in Round 2? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames | This second-round series pits two Canadian teams separated by just three hours in Alberta after both teams went the distance in their opening-round series. What was once one of the best rivalries in the sport heats back up starting tonight in Calgary, with the clubs looking to get one step closer to the Stanley Cup. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

The Storm are off to a tough start to the season, perhaps exacerbated by Breanna Stewart being sidelined with COVID-19. But we know this Seattle team at full strength will be one of the best teams in the WNBA. They’ll host the defending champion Sky tonight in Seattle. One promising sign for Chicago early has been the play of Dana Evans, who has emerged into yet another scoring threat for this dangerous Sky offense.

10 p.m. ET, Facebook

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

