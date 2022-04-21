Mavs, Jazz Face Off With Luka Dončić’s Return Looming

Last night was perhaps the best trio of games so far of the NBA playoffs. We had a buzzer beater, an upset, and yet another thriller between the Nets and Celtics. So what’s next?

Tonight, we could get the return of Luka Dončić, plus Ja Morant vs. Anthony Edwards and a potential last stand in Denver for the Nuggets against the Warriors. It should be a terrific slate.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

With Luka Dončić on the sideline and Utah already in possession of a 1–0 series lead, everything seemed lined up for the Jazz to take control of a series they desperately need to win.

Instead, they allowed Jalen Brunson to explode for 41 points, evening the series and giving Dončić time to get back to full health. The Slovenian star could return for Game 3 tonight and is officially listed as questionable. His potential return would really turn this wide-open series on its head. But even if he doesn’t, the Mavs are alive and well thanks to Brunson’s heroics as the series heads to Salt Lake City.

9 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves | The Grizzlies and Timberwolves are both young. They both talk trash. They both play fast. That’s why Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring can’t get enough of this series, which pits two of the best young guards in the NBA against each other. Tonight’s Game 3 will give the winner control of the series after the teams split the first two games in Memphis. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames | Much has already been settled in the NHL playoff picture, but one big question lingers: Who will claim the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference? The Stars currently hold the last ticket to the postseason but are just two points clear of the Golden Knights for that final spot. A win tonight against the Pacific-leading Flames would be a huge step toward reaching the postseason. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets | The Warriors have shone through two games of this series behind the emergence of Jordan Poole as a worthy third option next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. And a healthy Draymond Green is putting in some impressive defensive work on Nikola Jokić. Any chance for the Nuggets to get back in this series would require a win tonight in Denver. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

This has been a well-played early-season series between two teams that hope to be in the pennant chase this summer and fall. There may have been some skepticism about the Giants replicating last year’s remarkable season, but so far, San Francisco has looked the part of a playoff team. The Mets entered the year with high expectations and are living up to the hype so far, sweeping a doubleheader against the Giants on Tuesday to get out to an early lead in the NL East.

1:10 p.m. ET, SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.