Men’s Final Four Has Historic Implications

The women’s Final Four took the spotlight last night, and that means the men’s national semifinalists go at it today. We’ll get into the two games in New Orleans, as well as the restart of the English Premier League and some potential NBA playoff previews.

Men’s college basketball: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova

Yep, Coach K is going to have to wait for his newsletter slot. Tonight’s must-watch game actually features the Jayhawks and Wildcats. And, here’s why: It’s arguably the greatest historical men’s basketball program going up against the nation’s most successful program from the recent past.

Bill Self's run as Kansas’s coach has been remarkably consistent, building upon the winningest program in men’s college basketball history. And he’ll go up against fellow Hall of Famer Jay Wright’s Villanova squad that is going for its third national title in six tournaments.

6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

• Leicester City at Manchester United | The race for the top four in the Premier League is officially back underway after the international break. Manchester United currently sit sixth, a point behind Tottenham and four points behind Arsenal. They can make a statement with a strong outing today before Spurs play tomorrow and the Gunners get back into it Monday. 12:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls | The Heat seemed to have bounced back from a tough stretch and will be looking to secure the East’s top seed. The Bulls are getting healthier and could distance themselves further from the play-in tournament with a win. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

• Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks | It was less than a year ago that the Atlanta Hawks were locked in a battle with the eventual champs in the Eastern Conference finals. Now, they’re batting for position in the play-in tournament with an unlikely foe: the Nets. Brooklyn’s title run will almost certainly have to start from the play-in tournament and this could be a potential matchup. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors | Since Stephen Curry’s injury, the Warriors have been struggling. They’ve fallen to fourth in the Western conference standings with Utah now just two games back of earning home court advantage in the first round. A win in this one would move the Jazz within a game of Golden State for that top-four distinction. 8:30 p.m. ET, AT&T SportsNet, NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina | There’s not much more that can be said about this rivalry matchup. SI’s Pat Forde called it a “hoops dream.” I can’t remember a more hyped college basketball game, and this matchup has the ingredients to actually live up to it. 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

This is the single best way to get you ready for Masters week. For the third time, Augusta National is hosting a premier women’s amateur championship that lets you watch the future of golf and reacquaint yourself with the iconic course.

12 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

