Men’s Sweet 16 Tips Off With Duke vs. Texas TechDraft SharePreviewPublish

The Madness is back.

The men’s Sweet 16 tips off today with games in San Francisco and San Antonio, and the matchups couldn’t be any better. Coach K’s career could end against Texas Tech’s outstanding defense, Gonzaga will be tested by Arkansas and Houston will give Arizona its best shot. These games are going to be a blast.

Plus, the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying journey hits a critical point tonight against Mexico at the Azteca.

It’s a huge sports night. Enjoy!

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s college basketball: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Could this be the final game of the Coach K era? After surviving Michigan State in a thriller over the weekend, the Blue Devils head West to take on a Texas Tech team with the nation’s best defense. Mark Adams’s team has had an unbelievable season and has its sights set on a Final Four. Can Paolo Banchero take over a game against one of the stingiest teams in the sport? This one should be a thriller.

9:39 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas | Gonzaga got all it could handle from Memphis in the second round but lived to fight another day because of Drew Timme’s heroics. But no team a season ago played eventual national champ Baylor better in the Big Dance than Arkansas did. The Hogs will be ready for the No. 1 overall seed tonight. 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan | Michigan’s surprise run to the Sweet 16 is the latest twist in a season of ups and downs for the Wolverines. Now, Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines get a crack at a Villanova team that mostly cruised through the first weekend of the Big Dance. 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors | The Cavaliers franchise has more momentum right now than it has ever had without LeBron James on its roster, which Chris Herring detailed this week. But Toronto has been excellent lately and is on its way to a surprising playoff berth of its own. 7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/TSN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston | There were plenty of questions about Houston coming into the tournament because of the Cougars’ lack of quality wins, but UH answered the bell and looked the part of a team that could get back to the Final Four. Can its swarming defense overwhelm an Arizona team that got quite the test from TCU in the second round? 9:59 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

World Cup qualifying: U.S. at Mexico

It’s time for the rubber to meet the road for the USMNT, which will have to navigate two historically difficult road trips to qualify for the World Cup after last cycle’s major disappointment. It starts tonight at the Azteca in Mexico City, notoriously one of the most difficult places to play in North America.

The U.S. is currently four points clear of Panama, which currently sits in fourth and positioned to go to an intercontinental playoff. The Americans are also five clear of Costa Rica in fifth. But with matches against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica to close out qualifying, anything from qualifying outright to a playoff to not qualifying at all is on the table. This is a defining moment for American soccer, without question.

10 p.m. ET, CBSSN/Univision, watch on fuboTV

