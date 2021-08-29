Messi Returns to the Pitch in PSG Debut

Hello! I’m Kate Yanchulis, new to the SI Guide team but ready to provide you with the same insight into the best sports to watch every night. A native of the D.C. area, I’m an avid supporter of my local teams and all women’s sports, but I keep my eyes peeled for the most intriguing events from across the sporting map. Today’s matchups take us from a star debut in France’s Ligue 1 to the Little League World Series championship in Williamsport, Pa., with plenty of interesting stops in between.

Here’s what I’ll be watching.

MUST WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de Reims

Lionel Messi made a splash when he signed with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, and he’ll take the pitch with his new club for the first time today against Reims. Messi won four Champions League titles in 17 years at Barcelona but departed this offseason after his former club announced they could not afford to keep him.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG, joining Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and Italian goalkeeper (and Euro 2020 champion) Gianluigi Donnarumma, who also signed with PSG this summer. The offseason haul (which also included Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi) elevated the French club to superteam status, and today’s Ligue 1 match provides the first chance to show off the new-look lineup.

2:45 p.m. ET, beIN Sports, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Little League World Series final | The Little League World Series tournament culminates with today’s title game between Michigan and Ohio. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| The Little League World Series tournament culminates with today’s title game between Michigan and Ohio. BMW Championship | The final round at Caves Valley Golf Club will decide the field of 30 for next week’s Tour Championship. 4 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| The final round at Caves Valley Golf Club will decide the field of 30 for next week’s Tour Championship. Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys | With the quarterback competition officially over for the Jaguars, No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will get a final tuneup before he starts his first regular season as Jacksonville’s signal caller. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

| With the quarterback competition officially over for the Jaguars, No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will get a final tuneup before he starts his first regular season as Jacksonville’s signal caller. Paralympics | The Paralympic Games continue from Tokyo with the wheelchair rugby gold and bronze medal games plus more medal events in swimming and rowing. NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Portland Timbers at Seattle Sounders

Sounders captain Nicolás Lodeiro made his first start of the season last weekend in a 2-1 win over Columbus. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

While the U.S. matchup doesn’t have the same sizzle as its French counterpart, MLS goals leader Raúl Ruidíaz should shine for the Sounders in this rivalry matchup. Ruidíaz has 14 MLS goals on the season and in his career has scored 10 goals in 10 matches against the Timbers in all competitions.

Seattle bested itsPacific Northwest neighbor 6–2 when the teams met in Portland two weeks ago, and the Timbers will be looking for revenge against the top team in the Western Conference and make a playoff push.

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

