Injured Mets Look to Stay Hot vs. Padres

The NBA Finals will head to Boston even at one game apiece, as Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a comfortable 19-point win last night in the Bay Area. While we wait for Game 3, there’s plenty to look forward to in the meantime. Today, the Avalanche aim to lock up a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, the Mets look to keep rolling and there should be plenty of fun action from the NCAA softball and baseball tournaments.

MUST WATCH:

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

The Mets are doing Mets things but winning anyway, withstanding injury after injury (including some weird ones) to win nine of their last 12 games and open up an 8.5-game lead in the NL East in the process. So far, they’re even outpacing the Dodgers for the NL’s best record, which would be quite the accomplishment in the team’s first year under manager Buck Showalter. We’ll see if they can keep up the hot baseball beginning tonight in a series out west against the Padres, who’ve played well this season after being one of baseball’s biggest disappointments in 2021.

9:40 p.m. ET, SNY/Bally Sports San Diego/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• College softball: Oklahoma vs. UCLA | The two highest remaining seeds in the tournament face off here in the Women’s College World Series semifinals. It’s double elimination, so if Megan Faraimo and the No. 5 Bruins can upset a record-setting Sooners team, the teams will face off again immediately following Game 1, also on ESPN. With the early start, this matchup is already underway, so be sure to tune in now. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• College softball: Oklahoma State vs. Texas | Oklahoma State has taken advantage of great pitching to start 2–0 at the World Series and now gets the luxury of needing only to beat Texas once to advance to the championship series. But this all–Big 12 battle pits the only two teams to have beaten No. 1 Oklahoma all season, so whoever advances from this semifinal should feel like they have some hope in a potential series against the Sooners. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers | The Avalanche have now scored a whopping 16 goals in the first three games of this series, pushing the Oilers to the brink of elimination in the process. And with the high-scoring Evander Kane suspended for this game after a hard hit on Nazeem Kadri, the Oilers will be without some much-needed firepower to match the Avs. Can Edmonton extend this series, or will Colorado punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final? 8 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: Arkansas at Oklahoma State

If you haven’t been following the Stillwater Regional in the NCAA baseball tournament, allow me to provide a brief synopsis. Oklahoma State, the No. 7 national seed, has allowed 45 runs over the last three games across Saturday and Sunday … yet is somehow 2–1 in those games. OSU trailed 12–0 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon against Missouri State, then rallied and won 29–15. And in the two meetings so far between Arkansas and Oklahoma State, a combined 56 runs have been scored!

The winner of this one moves on to the Super Regionals. Neither team has much pitching left. Both offenses are clicking. Legitimately anything could happen in this game.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

