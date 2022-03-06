Hurricanes Storm Into ACC Championship Game

Four of the Power 5 conferences host their women’s basketball tournament finals this afternoon. The ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will crown their champions in succession, providing the rest of us with a full agenda of top-tier basketball.

If you don’t get your fill of NCAA hoops, the NBA provides a nightcap as the Cavaliers take on the Raptors in Eastern Conference action. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Women’s college basketball: Miami vs. NC State in ACC tournament final

The unranked Hurricanes entered Greensboro, N.C., as the seventh seed, but after a win against Duke and back-to-back upsets against Louisville and Notre Dame, they have reached the conference tournament final for the first time in program history.

Miami knocked off two ranked teams to get here—No. 4 Louisville and No. 20 Notre Dame—and to win the title, they’ll have to topple one more. NC State is the top team in the ACC, the No. 3 team in the nation and a clear contender for the NCAA tournament title. Oh, and the Wolf Pack will be going for their third straight ACC tournament trophy.

12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky vs. South Carolina in SEC tournament final | The Gamecocks earned a spot in the championship game with a 61–51 win against Ole Miss on Saturday. Aliyah Boston led the way for the top-ranked team with 15 points and 12 rebounds, her 23rd consecutive double-double. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa vs. Indiana in Big Ten tournament final | Caitlin Clark scored 41 points for the No. 12 Hawkeyes in their semifinal win against Nebraska, while the No. 14 Hoosiers took down No. 13 Ohio State. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Utah vs. Stanford in Pac-12 tournament final | Sixth-seeded Utah has its work cut out for it in its first Pac-12 title game. The Utes will face top-seeded Stanford, the defending Pac-12 and national champion; the Cardinal are riding a 19-game winning streak. 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are in the thick of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoff hunt, hovering just above the cut line that separates the standard playoff field from the play-in tournament. The Raptors are two games behind them. Today’s contest could offer a preview of the competition between these two teams through the final quarter of the season as they jostle for playoff positioning.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

