Coach K and Tom Izzo Go Head-to-Head

Duke and Michigan State meet in the second round of the men’s NCAA tournament.

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke face off against Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the second round of the men’s NCAA tournament. While Izzo called Krzyzewski his “best friend” heading into the tournament, their professional rivalry will take center court today.

Also today, the women’s NCAA tournament starts its second round, as overall No. 1 seed South Carolina faces No. 8 Miami and No. 4 Maryland takes on No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

The Spartans eked out a 74–73 win against No. 10 Davidson in the first round, while the Blue Devils managed a much more convincing 78–61 win against No. 15 Cal State Fullerton. In 2019, though, when the two programs met in the Elite Eight, the Spartans pulled off the 68–67 victory.

Michigan State went 8–10 in the two months before the NCAA tournament, but after their gritty first-round game against the Wildcats, they could bring some swagger into this year’s appointment with Duke. However, the young and skilled Blue Devils enter as the favorite.

5:15 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston | The Cougars made a run to the Final Four last year, and they’ve won 10 of their last 11 this season, including an 82–68 win against UAB on Friday. The Illini had to rally to beat Chattanooga to make it to the Round of 32. 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami | The Gamecocks took a 44–4 lead into halftime against No. 16 Howard in the first round and cruised to a victory. The Hurricanes will look to put up more of a fight. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast | Kierstan Bell and the Eagles upset No. 5 Virginia Tech in the first round, but they could have a tougher time against the Terps, who blasted No. 13 Delaware by 31 points to open the tournament. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham

London rivals West Ham and Tottenham sit in sixth and seventh place in the Premier League standings, respectively, entering Sunday’s contest. West Ham won its most recent match Thursday against Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarterfinals, but Tottenham won the last meeting of these clubs 2–1 in the League Cup quarterfinals in December.

12:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.