MLB Slate Highlights the Sports Calendar

MUST WATCH:

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

We’ve said it before and we’ll continue to say it: The Dodgers’ lineup is the most entertaining in the sport. They can score runs in bunches and come into this game with the best run differential in the National League by far. Giants starter Carlos Rodón went six strong against the Dodgers last month, but San Francisco couldn’t give him much run support in the 3–1 loss. The Giants have won just one game in which Rodón has started in his last seven outings.

4:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Azerbaijan Grand Prix | SI’s Madeline Coleman previewed today’s race with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, discussing, among other things, the year-to-year consistency of the circuit in Baku. 6:55 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies | The Phillies have played great since firing manager Joe Girardi as they look to climb back into the playoff picture. 1:35 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees | Anthony Rizzo will be reunited with his old team at Yankee Stadium when his team takes on the Cubs for the first time since he was traded last season. 1:35 p.m. ET, Marquee Sports Network/YES, watch on fuboTV

• UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Switzerland | Switzerland and Portugal are two teams trending in opposite directions. Portugal has won four out of its last five matches, which include a 4–0 win over Switzerland earlier this month. The Swiss have lost four of their last five contests. 2:45 p.m. ET, fubo Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels | The Angels are looking to find their footing after firing manager Joe Maddon. Welcoming the Mets to Southern California, even with a number of injuries, won’t be easy. 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

The AL Central–leading Twins are fun to watch. Minnesota is one of the highest-scoring teams in the AL. Luis Arraez has had a great start to the season, leading MLB in both batting average and on-base percentage. Dynamic outfielder Byron Buxton is also starting to heat up with a nice string of games to start the month.

2:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, watch on fuboTV

