All 30 MLB Teams Are Scheduled To Play

Plus, it’s moving day at the Masters.

It was just a week ago that we were focused on the men’s and women’s Final Fours. Now, the sports calendar has officially turned to spring with the first completely full slate of the MLB season. All 30 MLB teams are in action today and we’ll tell you how to watch some of the biggest matchups. Plus, it looks to be another challenging day at the Masters.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Baseball’s best lineup is in action at elevation. And that likely means one thing: dingers galore. And even if you look across the diamond and put the Dodgers’ murderers row to the side for a minute, the Rockies have some pop, too. While Kris Bryant, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk and Charlie Blackmon might not be Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Freddie Freeman, they could surprise some people this season.

7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Brighton at Arsenal | With a win, Arsenal could put a lot of pressure on rival Tottenham, who play later in the day. The North London clubs are locked in a battle for the Premier League’s fourth and final Champions League spot. 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

The Masters, third round | Cold temps and wind could make for another tough day at Augusta National. Who could emerge from the bunched leaderboard? 10:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Tottenham at Aston Villa | Though they might keep an eye on what rival Arsenal do earlier in the day, Spurs cannot overlook Aston Villa in the chase for the Champions League. 12:30 p.m., NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees | When these two storied rivals go head-to-head, there’s a good chance for drama. The Yankees won in extras yesterday. 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• International friendly: Uzbekistan vs. U.S. Women’s National Team | The USWNT is tuning up for this summer’s Concacaf W Championship, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and ’24 Olympics. 5:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Men’s college hockey: Denver vs. Minnesota State

Minnesota State didn’t let up against in-state rival Minnesota in the Frozen Four semis, winning 5–1. The Gophers took the lead in the first period before the Mavericks stormed back for two goals in the second period and three in the final period. They’ll face Denver, who got past Michigan in overtime.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

