    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Underdogs Meet in MLS Cup Final

    Plus, North Dakota State looks to keep its bid alive for a ninth FCS title in 11 years.
    Author:

    The Portland Timbers and New York City FC entered the MLS playoffs as the No. 4 seeds in their respective conferences, but each team managed to knock off the top seeds (the Colorado Rapids and New England Revolution, respectively) en route to today’s MLS Cup final.

    College football also brings playoff action, as dynastic North Dakota State faces East Tennessee State in an FCS quarterfinal this afternoon. Plus, the Heisman Trophy winner will be announced tonight.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    MUST WATCH

    MLS Cup Final: New York City FC at Portland Timbers

    mls-cup-trophy-portland

    The Timbers will appear in their third MLS Cup final since 2015 and host the championship match for the first time in front of what should be a sellout crowd at Providence Park in Portland. The Timbers won their first title on the road in ’15, 2–1 against Columbus Crew SC, but lost in their second go-round in ’18, 2–0 against Atlanta United FC.

    New York City FC, which played its first season in 2015, is in the MLS Cup final for the first time. While the club won the Eastern Conference in ’19 and has made the playoffs each year since ’16, it had never moved beyond conference semifinals until this season.

    3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    Wolverhampton at Manchester City | After winning the Premier League last season, Manchester City holds the top spot in the league standings again, but it has just a one-point lead on second-place Liverpool. It’ll look to stay a step ahead with a win against eighth-place Wolverhampton. 7:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

    • College Football: Army vs. Navy | While Navy (3–8) has the inverse record of Army (8–3) this season, you can throw records out the window for this rivalry game. 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

    • CFB: Heisman Trophy Ceremony | The four finalists for college football’s top individual honor are Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Alabama QB Bryce Young. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    • Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers | Steph Curry ranks second in the NBA with 27.5 points per game, and he scored 25 points to lead the Warriors in their last game against the 76ers on Nov. 24, a 116–96 win for Golden State. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    CFB: East Tennessee State at North Dakota State

    North Dakota State has won eight of the past 10 FCS championships dating back to 2011. The program’s most recent title came at the end of the 2019 season against James Madison. The Bison hold the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this season, and today they’ll go up against No. 7 East Tennessee State in a quarterfinal matchup.

    12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

