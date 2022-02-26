Soccer Springs Into Action on MLS Opening Weekend

Plus, the Penguins and the Rangers face off in a Metro Division battle.

In the sports world, sounds of the impending spring usually take the form of the crack of wooden bats and the slap of leather gloves. This year, though, with MLB still locked in a labor dispute, the bouncing sound of soccer balls can serve as the harbinger of the seasonal change.

The MLS season kicks off Saturday with nine matches on the schedule, including one between last season’s MLS Cup runners-up in the Portland Timbers and the regular-season champion New England Revolution. Saturday will also feature plenty of top 25 men’s college basketball games, including No. 5 Kansas against No. 10 Baylor. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

New England Revolution at Portland Timbers

The Revolution set the record in 2021 for most points in an MLS regular season, finishing with 73 points on a 22-5-7 record. But they were promptly dispatched in the playoffs, losing their first postseason match to eventual champion New York City FC in a shootout.

New England enters the new season eager to move on from that defeat, but they face a tough opponent in their opener in Portland. The Timbers made a run to the MLS Cup final last season before losing to NYCFC in a shootout, and they’re looking to carry their momentum from the playoffs forward.

7:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Kentucky at Arkansas | No. 6 Kentucky has won eight of its last nine games, while No. 18 Arkansas has won 12 of its last 13. A win against the Razorbacks would give the Wildcats a shot at the SEC regular-season title. 2 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Kansas at Baylor | Kansas earned a No. 1 seed in the top 16 projection the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee released earlier this week, and the Jayhawks crushed the Bears 83–59 when the teams met on Feb. 5. A Baylor win here, though, could put the Bears in the conversation for a top spot in the bracket. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s | As the unanimous No. 1 in the latest AP poll, Gonzaga has won 17 straight games by double digits heading into this West Coast Conference rivalry game against No. 23 Saint Mary’s. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Rangers and the Penguins remain locked in a tight race in the Metropolitan Division. New York’s impressive 4–1 win against the Capitals on Thursday put the team in second place in the division with 71 points, one spot and one point ahead of Pittsburgh and three points back of the first-place Hurricanes heading into the weekend.

3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

