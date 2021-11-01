Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Struggling Chiefs Look to Get Right Against Giants

    Plus, hot-shooting Knicks look to continue their hot start to 2021–22.
    Enjoy the Trevor Siemian, Cooper Rush and Mike White show yesterday? It was a unique Halloween in the NFL, to say the least, with these journeymen backups in costume as their teams’ game-winning QBs.

    Nothing against that group, but tonight, we get to kick off November with the real thing: Patrick Mahomes. And, there’s even a ManningCast with Eli watching his former team.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

    patrick-mahomes

    The Chiefs’ 3–4 start has set off alarm bells around the league, particularly when you consider that those four losses match the most in any season with Patrick Mahomes as a starter in his career. Albert Breer broke down the Chiefs’ struggles after last week’s lifeless loss to the Titans.

    Rough offensive line play with a completely new unit and issues with the run game have forced Mahomes into more bad decisions and more mistakes. Meanwhile, the stars on defense haven’t played up to their usual standard. A home tilt with the Giants (a team struggling with injuries) feels like close to a must-win for K.C. to keep its playoff hopes on track.

    8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    LINEUP

    • Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies | Two of my personal favorite NBA stars in Nikola Jokić and Ja Morant face off in this one. Morant’s third-year leap has launched him into the MVP conversation and Jokić’s creative passing and goofy personality make every game a fun watch. 8 p.m. ET, Altitude/Bally Sports SE, watch on fuboTV
    • Everton at Wolves | A winless October poured cold water on Everton’s hot start to the Premier League campaign, including a disastrous 5–2 home loss to Watford last time out. Wolves have won three of their last four matches and could climb further up the table with a result today. 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN, watch on fuboTV
    • Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning | On a quiet night in the NHL, this matchup stands out. The Lightning have scored 10 goals in their last two games to bounce back from a slow start on their quest to three-peat, while the Caps are unbeaten in regulation through eight games. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV
    • LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders | Last week’s 3–0 loss to LAFC leaves the Sounders in a tie at the top of the Western Conference with just two games to go in the regular season. That has raised the stakes in this showdown with Chicharito and the Galaxy. 10 p.m. ET, Twitter/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

    Some of the NBA’s top rookies are off to slow starts, but not Scottie Barnes. The Florida State product has been outstanding in his first few NBA games for Toronto, flashing a scoring ability he didn’t showcase in college while still impacting the game in a multitude of ways. Barnes and the Raptors head to Madison Square Garden tonight to take on the Knicks, whose 5–1 start has fans hoping that last year’s surprising season wasn’t a fluke. SI’s Chris Herring detailed how the Knicks have changed their offense after the offseason additions of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, firing away from three to great results so far.

    7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

