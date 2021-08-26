WNBA Playoff Chase Heats Up With Mystics vs. Wings

Between Gavin Weir’s looking like a young Chris Sale at the Little League World Series and the Dodgers and Padres’ playing for nearly six hours, it was a fun night to watch baseball. That Dodgers-Padres series concludes tonight. Plus, the Yankees look to continue a remarkable 11-game win streak, a pair of key WNBA matchups tip off and the green grass in Williamsport, Pa., plays host to two more LLWS games.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

These two teams are right in the thick of the battle to reach the WNBA playoffs next month. Tonight begins a two-game series in Washington that could go a long way in deciding which of these teams winds up playing in the postseason. The Mystics got stronger Sunday with the return of Elena Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two years in a loss to the Storm before leading Washington to victory Tuesday against the Sparks. Unfortunately for the Mystics, Delle Donne’s costar Tina Charles will sit tonight after suffering a left gluteal strain Tuesday.

On the other side, the young Wings are battling for a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 behind the leadership of Arike Ogunbowale. This one should be a lot of fun.

7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime VIdeo

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres | If you stayed up to see the end of last night’s game, you might need some caffeine to get through this one. It’s hard to believe it will match the 16-inning thriller, but Scherzer vs. Darvish in a rivalry game should be a great watch. 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| If you stayed up to see the end of last night’s game, you might need some caffeine to get through this one. It’s hard to believe it will match the 16-inning thriller, but Scherzer vs. Darvish in a rivalry game should be a great watch. Little League World Series | It seems unlikely anyone can top Gavin Weir’s incredible no-hitter for South Dakota, but today’s pair of elimination games featuring teams from Texas, Michigan, Ohio and California will be high-level action with lots of emotion. ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| It seems unlikely anyone can top Gavin Weir’s incredible no-hitter for South Dakota, but today’s pair of elimination games featuring teams from Texas, Michigan, Ohio and California will be high-level action with lots of emotion. Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream | The Aces need to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Sun on Tuesday against the lowly Dream, losers of nine straight. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Aces need to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Sun on Tuesday against the lowly Dream, losers of nine straight. False Idol | This new podcast series explores the rise and fall of Oscar Pistorius, from double-amputee sprinting star to killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The first two episodes are available now. Religion of Sports

HIDDEN GEM

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

Jameson Taillon will take the ball for the Yankees tonight. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Oakland has been something of a house of horrors for the Yankees in recent years, with the A’s winning nine of the last 10 games between the two teams in Oakland. But if there’s ever a time for the Yankees to break through in the Bay Area, it’s now. The surging Yanks have won 11 straight games and have Jameson Taillon on the mound, who has been terrific of late. Taillon has an ERA of 1.99 in his last seven starts and has been a big part of the Yankees’ second-half resurgence.

The A’s are trending in the other direction, losers of four straight and eight of 10 to fall out of the AL wild card if the season were to end today. They send rookie James Kaprielian to the mound against the team that drafted him to end the skid.

9:40 p.m. ET, YES Network/NBC Sports California, watch on fuboTV

