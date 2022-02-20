Team LeBron vs. Team Durant: Who Will Win the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA already has given us a weekend full of eye-popping All-Star events, from Friday’s celebrity game and Rising Stars tournament to yesterday’s trifecta of events. Tonight brings the main event, as Team LeBron and Team Durant clash in Cleveland.

In the lead-up to the game, watch the U.S. women’s national soccer team in the SheBelieves Cup. And keep the sports weekend rolling into Monday with college basketball games, including a top-25 gem on the women’s side between No. 5 Indiana and No. 22 Iowa.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

NBA All-Star Game

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Team LeBron features not only the eponymous Lakers star but also Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Warriors guard Steph Curry among its starters. Team Durant will not have its namesake, as Kevin Durant remains sidelined with a knee injury, but it will have 76ers center Joel Embiid, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Hawks guard Trae Young and more. Last season, Team LeBron beat Team Durant 170–150, led by Antetokounmpo’s 35 points. There’s no reason not to expect a similar offensive explosion this time around.

There will also be a celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Team.

8 p.m. ET Sunday, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Daytona 500 | The start to the NASCAR Cup Series season arrives, with Denny Hamlin—winner of three of the last six editions of the race—entering as the favorite to pick up another victory. 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. New Zealand | The U.S. women’s national team played to a deflating 0–0 tie Thursday to open the four-team tournament in California, but Trinity Rodman and the rest of the young roster will look to create more chemistry against New Zealand, which lost its opening match 1–0 against Iceland. 3 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Closing ceremony | If you missed the event from Beijing early this morning, you can catch the replay tonight. Watch as China passes the Olympic flag to Italy, which will host the 2026 Winter Games in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. 8 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Indiana at Ohio State | The unranked Hoosiers matched up well against the Buckeyes in a 67–51 upset win in early January, led by 27 points and 12 rebounds from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Can No. 18 Ohio State contain Jackson-Davis this time around? 7 p.m. ET Monday, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Indiana at Iowa

No. 5 Indiana enters Monday as the top-ranked team in the Big Ten, but there are five teams from the conference in the AP Top 25 poll. No. 22 Iowa holds the lowest ranking among those teams, but the Hawkeyes will look to give the Hoosiers a run for their money tonight in the first of two games between these teams this season.

8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.