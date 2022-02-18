Rising Stars to Open NBA’s All-Star Weekend

Happy Friday! We head into our first weekend without the NFL with a nice consolation prize: NBA All-Star weekend. Plus, we have the final few days of what has been a tumultuous but exciting 2022 Olympics from Beijing. And, looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, gear up for massive men’s and women’s college basketball slates since we’re less than a month away from Selection Sunday.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

NBA All-Star Weekend: Rising Stars

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s All-Star weekend kicks off tonight with perhaps my favorite event of the weekend. The best young players in the NBA along with members of the G League take the floor tonight in four teams of seven in a mini-tournament, with the winning teams facing off to be named champions. New this year, the four top youngsters from G League Ignite (the NBA’s youth development program used as an alternative to playing college basketball) will also be on the floor, with one on each team. My favorite team? Team Payton, which features LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Ayo Dosunmu and Ignite star Scoot Henderson.

9 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational | Much of the conversation in the golf world this week has surrounded the new league backed by the Saudi government courting top players, but there’s a high-level PGA Tour event going on at the same time. Jordan Spieth was among the players who posted strong scores on day one from southern California. 4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college gymnastics: Auburn at Georgia | The star of last summer’s Olympics and SI Athlete of the Year for 2021 Suni Lee is now a gymnast at Auburn, where she has ignited interest in the sport at a school best known for its football program. She’ll be in action tonight in an SEC matchup with Georgia. 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild | No team has more points in the Eastern Conference than the Florida Panthers, who kept their top spot earlier this week with a last-minute game-tying goal by Sam Reinhart and an early winner in overtime by Aaron Ekblad. They’ll be tested tonight by the No. 2 team out west in the Wild. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• 2022 Olympics: Bobsled, figure skating, freestyle skiing | Tonight’s coverage is headlined by the first and second runs of the two-woman bobsled competition. The American sled of Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor has not only had remarkable success in this competition in prior Games, but also have led the way in the push for equality in the sport. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Halfpipe Final

Americans had a strong showing qualifying for the men’s halfpipe, with three of the top four finishers hailing from the U.S. (including top finisher Aaron Blunck). That didn’t even include Alex Ferreira, the American who won silver in this event in 2018 and finished seventh in the qualifying. This wraps up all halfpipe events after Eileen Gu won gold on the women’s side last night.

8:30 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

