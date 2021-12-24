Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    NBA, NFL Take Over Christmas Weekend

    The stars are out in the NBA, while divisions will be decided on the gridiron.
    The Christmas holiday falling on a weekend means one thing—we get both NFL and NBA games on Christmas Day. It’s a surprisingly busy sports calendar over the next three days, so sit back and enjoy a great sports slate. With bowl games, Premier League action, primetime NBA games and a full NFL slate, it’s quite the gift of a schedule.

    We'll be taking the rest of the weekend off and will be back in your inbox on Monday.

    A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

    MUST WATCH

    Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

    stephen-curry-kevin-durant

    They’ve been the two best teams in the NBA so far this season, which makes this Christmas Day matchup the most important watch of the weekend. The Suns’ torrid last eight weeks has been, arguably, the most impressive run by an NBA team since the Warriors’ 24–0 start back in the 2015-16 season. So sit back, relax and watch Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton against Steph Curry and Draymond Green in what could be the best game on a loaded NBA Christmas slate.

    Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

    • Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks | Giannis Antetokounmpo clearing COVID-19 protocols before tip-off would be a nice Christmas gift for basketball fans everywhere (except maybe Boston). Even if he doesn’t, there should be plenty of star power on the floor for this one. Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    • Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers | The Browns’ devastating home loss to the Raiders Monday was a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes, and this tough road test against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers doesn’t make the path in a crowded AFC playoff race any easier. Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

    • Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers | There’s something that just feels right about watching LeBron James play on Christmas Day. The team around him is short-handed though thanks to the knee injury Anthony Davis suffered last week and the COVID-19 cases that have hit the Lakers’ locker room. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    • Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals | Consecutive losses, including one to the lowly Lions, have poured cold water on an otherwise-incredible season for the Cardinals. But Kyler balling out on Christmas? Sign me up. Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

    • Leicester City at Manchester City | The Premier League’s Boxing Day slate is a tradition, even with COVID-19 leading to multiple postponements. Man City has been dominant of late, outsourcing their last three Premier League opponents by a combined 12–0 tally. Dec. 26, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium

    • Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots | The weather in Foxborough for this one should allow Mac Jones to throw more than three passes, like he did when these teams faced off in wintry conditions in Buffalo earlier this season. The Bills really need this one to still have a shot to win the AFC East. Dec. 26, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

    Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

    The AFC North has been… wacky this season, with just one game currently separating first and last place in the most competitive division race in the league. Things could get even more wacky in this one. Lamar Jackson is questionable with an ankle injury while the Bengals have been able to steer relatively clear of the current COVID-19 surge because, well, “There’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati,” according to Joe Burrow.

    Regardless, the winner of this one will be in the driver’s seat to top the division, while the loser will likely be sweating through Week 18.

    Dec. 26, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

    Happy streaming!

