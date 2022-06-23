It’s NBA Draft Day

There are few things better than overtime in playoff hockey, and that’s exactly what we got last night when the Avs and Lightning needed more than 60 minutes to decide a winner in a pivotal Game 4. It was Nazem Kadri’s goal that pushed the Avalanche one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup, which they’ll get a crack at doing Friday night.

Tonight the big event is the NBA draft, which is always one of the highlights of the summer sports calendar. Which team will get their next franchise cornerstone?

MUST WATCH:

2022 NBA draft

After months of scouting, the NBA draft is finally here. After a wild night of speculation based on some rapidly shifting betting odds, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski killed some suspense by reporting the likely selections of the top three picks. But that doesn’t mean tonight’s draft isn’t worth watching, as the drama should begin at No. 4 when the Kings decide whether to trade their pick or draft former Purdue star Jaden Ivey. How No. 4 goes could shape the rest of the draft, with the Pacers and Knicks among the other teams that could be active in the trade market throughout the night.

Check out Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft to see which player your favorite team could be adding tonight.

8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins | The Guardians have won eight of their last 10 games to surge past the Twins and into first place in the AL Central, continuing what has been a surprising season for Terry Francona’s ballclub. One of the keys in that run: the continued excellence of José Ramírez, who is having a career year at the right time. 1:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports North/Great Lakes, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm | Sue Bird hit a dagger three in her farewell to New York over the weekend, helping the Storm win for the fifth time in six games. Can Bird and Breanna Stewart stay hot tonight when they play host to a Mystics team on the second leg of a grueling West Coast road trip? 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks | After a stunning comeback win over the league-leading Aces on Tuesday night, the Sky look to stay hot in L.A. when they take on Nneka Ogwumike and the Sparks in this late-night clash. 10:30 p.m. ET, Facebook

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas extended its season in the semifinals yesterday by squeaking past Ole Miss to hand the Rebels their first loss of the NCAA tournament. But to advance to the championship series and a date with Oklahoma, the Hogs need to re-create that magic this afternoon in Omaha. Two teams defined by offensive explosions this postseason relied heavily on their pitching in the first semifinal, so we’ll see whether the bats come alive in this one.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

