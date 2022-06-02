The NBA Finals Get Underway Tonight

It’s officially time for the NBA Finals! The Warriors and Celtics meet tonight in the Bay Area for Game 1, headlining the sports calendar for the month of June. Stephen Curry vs. Jayson Tatum … Jaylen Brown vs. Klay Thompson … the list goes on and on with matchups to watch in this series.

In addition to Game 1, today’s docket also features Game 2 between the Oilers and Avalanche, a showdown of two of the best teams in MLB and much more.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Here. We. Go.

The NBA Finals are here, and this series should be awesome. The Warriors are four wins away from completing its dynasty’s return to form thanks to savvy moves from management and the presence of an all-time great in Stephen Curry. On the other side: a Celtics team that has been dominant since a remarkable midseason turnaround and survived a pair of Game 7s in the process. This series could really go either way, which is why it’s no surprise that SI’s NBA staff is very split on who’ll lift the Larry O’Brien trophy. One thing they agree on: Expect this one to take at least six games, and maybe seven.

9 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• College softball: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma | The Women’s College World Series gets underway today in Oklahoma City, and it’s become one of my personal favorite events of the sports calendar. Last year, James Madison quickly became darling of the sports world when it upset heavily favored Oklahoma on the first day of the WCWS. Does Northwestern, behind All-American pitcher Danielle Williams, have any of that magic in them against a historically dominant Sooners team? 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche | An astounding 14 goals were scored in what was a back-and-forth Game 1, as the Oilers nearly came all the way back from a four-goal deficit before Gabriel Landeskog’s empty-netter sealed the deal for the Avs. We’ll see whether Edmonton and the high-scoring duo of Evander Kane and Connor McDavid can even the series in Game 2. 8 p.m. ET, TNT

• Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces | The Aces are officially off to the best 10-game start in franchise history after beating this same Sun team earlier this week. Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson all scored 18 or more points, while the Aces defense held Jonquel Jones to just four shot attempts and eight points. Sweeping this two-game set would be quite the statement that Las Vegas is the class of the league this season. 10 p.m. ET, Facebook

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Two of the top three teams in SI’s latest power rankings face off in Chavez Ravine tonight. The Dodgers are coming off dropping a stunning sweep against the Pirates, who took three straight games against baseball’s best team despite sitting below .500. Meanwhile, the Mets have surged to six straight wins despite dealing with a rash of injuries to their pitching staff.

10:10 p.m. ET, SNY/Sportsnet LA, watch on fuboTV

