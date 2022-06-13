Can Stephen Curry Lift the Warriors over the Celtics in Game 5?

Plus, the final two tickets to Omaha for the College World Series will be punched.

Today marks an interesting milestone: the start of the final week of the NBA season. No matter who wins the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the 2021-22 NBA campaign will wrap up in the next seven days. The good news for fans: We have at least two games that should be epic, starting tonight with Game 5.

Plus, we’ve got a World Cup Qualifier with a spot in Qatar on the line, more college baseball as super regionals wrap up and a chance to watch MLB’s hottest team.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry’s electrifying second-half outburst that pushed the Warriors to a Game 4 win in Boston was one of the more awe-inspiring performances I can remember in a Finals game. Curry’s incredible shooting display got the Dubs across the finish line in the most competitive game yet in this series, which is now tied at two games apiece ahead of Game 5 tonight back in the Bay Area.

Which team will move one game away from a championship? So far, this has been about as even a series as one could imagine, with both teams having moments of excellence and others when major questions have popped up.

9 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• World Cup qualifying: Australia vs. Peru | There’s perhaps no event with more pressure than a win-or-go-home World Cup qualifier, and that’s exactly what we have today with a spot in Qatar later this year on the line. Australia already survived one intercontinental playoff, beating the United Arab Emirates thanks to a late goal by Ajdin Hrustic. Meanwhile, Peru comes in battle-tested after going through the grueling CONMEBOL qualifiers. There’s a tension that comes with matches like this that make it fun to watch even if you aren’t overly familiar with either side’s players. 2 p.m. ET, FS1/Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals | The defending world champion Braves have found their stride after a slow start to the season, winning 11 straight games to put some pressure on the Mets at the top of the NL East. Can they stay hot against Juan Soto and the Nationals? 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN/Bally Sports South, watch on fuboTV

• College baseball: Auburn at Oregon State | The first two games of this series couldn’t have been much tighter, with the lower-seeded Tigers rallying past OSU in Game 1 before dropping a 4–3 nailbiter last night in Game 2. The winner of this one will head to Omaha for the College World Series. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: UConn at Stanford

The No. 1 overall seed (and championship favorite) Tennessee has already gone down during super regionals. Can UConn take out No. 2 Stanford and truly flip this tournament on its head? The Huskies won a wild Game 1 in Palo Alto, scoring nine runs in the first two innings before hanging on late after giving up six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. But after Stanford bounced back well in Game 2, it’s all up to this winner-take-all third game tonight.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

