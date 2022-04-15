Two Advance, Two Go Home From NBA’s Play-in Tournament

Happy Friday! We kick off the weekend with a pair of huge games to set the NBA playoff field, with the No. 8 seed up for grabs in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. It’s a great weekend overall in the NBA, with first-round playoff series tipping off Saturday and Sunday.

Who will extend their seasons a bit longer and keep their hopes of a championship alive?

MUST WATCH:

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers

Ron Chenoy/USA Today network

It’s win-or-go-home time in the NBA’s play-in tournament, with these two teams vying to get a crack at the Suns in a playoff series. The Clippers are a dangerous team as they get closer to full strength, even if Kawhi Leonard can’t return. But the Pelicans are better than their record looks considering the way they’ve played since adding CJ McCollum to the mix at the trade deadline. And with Paul George in health and safety protocols and out for tonight’s game, the Clippers could be in danger of going home early.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• College baseball: LSU at Arkansas | The MLB season might just be getting started, but we’re right in the thick of college baseball. These two SEC rivals are in the top 15 of the most recent polls and the atmosphere in Fayetteville is always electric. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

• San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians | Baseball’s newest young star after a week is Guardians rookie Steven Kwan, who has put together a historic start to the season. He has gotten on base a ridiculous 19 times in 29 plate appearances so far. Can the Giants keep the rising star off the bases and get this series off to a good start? Either way, you may want to watch so you can tell your friends you were first on the Kwan bandwagon. 7:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox | A pair of division winners in 2021 face off in this one on the South Side of Chicago. SI’s staff of MLB writers are far less confident in the Rays repeating as they are the Sox. … All seven picked Chicago to repeat as AL Central champs, while just two are backing the Rays. 7:10 p.m. ET, Apple TV+

• NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston Dash at Kansas City Current | The start of the NWSL regular season is a couple of weeks away, and teams are getting warmed up in the Challenge Cup, which is nearing the end of its group stage. The Current dominated the first meeting between these two sides with a 3–0 victory. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Trae Young first established himself as a star last playoffs when he led the Hawks to the conference finals. And while this year’s team hasn’t lived up to that standard, Young and the Hawks looked like a group capable of making a run in these playoffs in a blowout win over the Hornets on Wednesday. Can they earn the No. 8 seed tonight with a win over the Cavs, one of the feel-good stories of the NBA this season? Cleveland has faded down the stretch after an incredible start, but the future is bright thanks to a young core that features Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. The dynamic Garland may have to outduel Young if the Cavs are going to advance.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

