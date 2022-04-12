The NBA’s Play-in Tournament Begins

The NBA’s postseason is here, but we’re not quite in the playoffs.

Instead, the push for the Larry O’Brien Trophy begins today with the NBA’s play-in tournament. Once an innovation for the bubble, it has brought some added excitement to the end of the regular season and first week of the postseason. Tonight’s games won’t send anyone home, with the winners advancing into the main playoff draw and the losers getting one more chance to punch their ticket.

There’s also a pair of Champions League semifinal spots on the line and much more on a busy Tuesday in sports.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

For all the ups and downs of this truly strange season for the Nets, from COVID-19 vaccine issues to injuries to blockbuster trades to a massive losing streak, Brooklyn is in the postseason. That said, all those bumps in the road have had a price: a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament, where Brooklyn is two losses away from going home this week.

A team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and potentially Ben Simmons is good enough to not just win a series or two but take home a championship. But as SI’s Michael Rosenberg writes, a deep run by Irving and the Nets would put the NBA in a difficult predicament, especially when you consider that the league already has issues making the regular season matter.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid | Karim Benzema’s hat trick in the first leg has Real Madrid on the doorstep of the semifinals. Chelsea’s dominant 6–0 performance against Southampton over the weekend inspires some confidence that it could make things interesting in the second leg. 3 p.m. ET, CBS/Univision, watch on fuboTV

• Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds | Guardians rookie Steven Kwan has put together quite the start to his career, reaching base a record-setting 15 times in his first four games of the season and not swinging and missing once in that stretch. He’s even bringing bases with him on the team plane! Can he stay hot against Reds starter Tyler Mahle? 4:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Great Lakes, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers | The Rangers are charging hard for the top spot in the Metropolitan division down the stretch, now sitting just two points back of the division-leading Hurricanes after three straight wins coming into this one. The Hockey News’ Jason Chen has the Rangers five spots ahead of Carolina in his most recent power rankings. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves | The fun part about this play-in game is that it feels like either (or both, should the loser still end up advancing) team could make things interesting in a first-round playoff series. The Clippers are more talented than your average play-in team because of all the injuries they navigated in the regular season. They also have a championship-winning coach in Ty Lue, which made SI’s Michael Pina call them a “sleeping giant” just last week. And then there’s Karl-Anthony Towns and the T-Wolves, who’ve been a thorn in the side of Western Conference foes all season long. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Champions League: Villarreal at Bayern Munich

Villarreal has certainly made things interesting in this tie, taking a 1–0 lead into the second leg of this quarterfinal after scoring early and holding on defensively last week. Bayern had the majority of the possession and peppered shots at goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli but couldn’t break through. If Villarreal can hold on for 90 more minutes, it would pull off one of the biggest UCL upsets of the year and throw a major wrench in the tournament draw.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Golavision, watch on fuboTV

