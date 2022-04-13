Hornets, Hawks Face Off in NBA Play-In Tournament

The first night of the NBA’s play-in tournament was fun, headlined by an emotional win for the Timberwolves and quite the postgame celebration by Patrick Beverley. Night 2 brings us elimination games, as the Nos. 9 and 10 finishers in each conference face off to keep their seasons alive.

Plus, there are two more Champions League semifinal spots on the line, and a pair of MLB divisional matchups are also on the docket. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

An elimination game with Trae Young on one side and LaMelo Ball on the other? Yeah, this is going to be fun.

It’s Ball’s first postseason game as a Hornet after an impressive second season in the NBA, leading a young Charlotte team to its first over-.500 finish since the 2015–16 season. Perhaps there are some parallels between Ball and Young, whose first playoff berth in ‘21 was part of his full emergence into becoming one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni expects this one to be a shootout in a matchup between two of the league’s top offenses, so whichever team can get some stops will extend its season—at least for a few more days. The winner will play Cleveland for the final playoff spot in the East.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool | Liverpool looks poised to comfortably advance to the semifinals after taking a 3–1 lead into this second leg, but as we saw yesterday in Madrid, things can get interesting in a hurry. Jürgen Klopp surely hopes his club won’t need a pair of late goals to advance like Real Madrid needed yesterday against Chelsea. 3 p.m. ET, CBS/Golavision, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants | SI’s Stephanie Apstein profiled the meteoric rise of Giants ace Logan Webb last week, who in less than a year has gone from questioning whether he was good enough to pitch in the majors to one of the National League’s best pitchers. Can he mow down the Padres lineup today in a matinee clash in the Bay Area? 3:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees | For two teams with explosive offenses, the first two games of this series have been quiet from a run-scoring standpoint: The Yankees shut out the Blue Jays last night after getting blanked by the Jays on Monday. And with tonight’s pitching matchup of Gerrit Cole and Jose Berrios, it could be yet another pitcher’s duel in the Bronx. 7:05 p.m. ET, YES/Sportsnet-1/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans | The Pelicans’ offense with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram has been one of the league’s best units of late, which gives New Orleans more than a puncher’s chance to keep its season alive. The winner of this one will face off with the Clippers for a spot in the main playoff draw. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City

Man City is well-positioned to advance to the semifinals after breaking through late against an Atlético side that appeared content to sit back and defend in the first leg of this tie. If they can go through, the final four teams in this year’s Champions League will be two from La Liga and two from the Premier League. SI’s Jonathan Wilson wrote in the leadup to this quarterfinal round that the two EPL clubs (City and Liverpool) might be the two best teams in the entire competition. Can both advance and continue their collision course towards the final?

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision, watch on fuboTV

