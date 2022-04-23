NBA Playoffs Headline Busy Sports Schedule

The combination of European soccer leagues hitting their dramatic final weeks and the first round of the NBA playoffs reaching critical junctures has made for an awesome Saturday of sports. It gets started early with a matchup of two English powers looking to get back to glory and finishes with two of the most exciting teams in the NBA going head-to-head in a pivotal Game 4 late at night.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Through two games, the Celtics have a 2–0 advantage. But the Nets have held fourth-quarter leads in both contests. Brooklyn will need a desperate effort in Game 3 to overcome Boston’s depth. There aren’t many more strings coach Steve Nash can pull, writes SI’s Chirs Mannix. And because of how heavily the Nets rely on superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics’ ability to focus their defense on those two guys has been huge. Durant, in particular, has struggled shooting from the field, hitting just 30.5% of his attempts so far.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP:

• Manchester United at Arsenal | Three teams are separated by just three points in the table as they compete for the English Premier League’s fourth and final qualification spot for next year’s Champions League. Two of them square off in this one. 7:30 a.m. ET, USA/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford | Spurs fans will no doubt have their eyes trained on the early match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as those two teams are chasing them for that Champions League place. But, they’ll also have to take care of business against fellow London club Brentford. 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors | Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris & Co. have some bad memories of playoff series taking place in Toronto. But that can all be put behind them with the help of Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and coach Doc Rivers. The Sixers are looking to be the first team into the second round with a sweep of the Raptors. 2 p.m. ET, TNT

• Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz | With or without Luka Dončić, the Mavs have taken control of this series. Jalen Brunson has been the best player on either team through three contests and will look to lead his shorthanded team to a commanding 3–1 lead over Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. 4:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves | It’s not hard to get fired up about this one. After the Grizzlies’ historic comeback in Game 3, the Timberwolves will be looking to ride their active defense to get some revenge and tie up the series. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

AS Roma at Inter Milan

The race for Serie A’s Scudetto looks to be coming down the final few matches of the season. With a win, Inter can pull itself past Milan and top the table, although Milan plays later today at 2:45 p.m. ET against Lazio. Roma still has plenty to play for as well. The club is currently chasing Juventus for a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

12 p.m. ET, Paramount+

