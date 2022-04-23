Skip to main content

NBA Playoffs Headline Busy Sports Schedule

Plus, huge men’s European soccer matches.

The combination of European soccer leagues hitting their dramatic final weeks and the first round of the NBA playoffs reaching critical junctures has made for an awesome Saturday of sports. It gets started early with a matchup of two English powers looking to get back to glory and finishes with two of the most exciting teams in the NBA going head-to-head in a pivotal Game 4 late at night.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

kevin-durant

Through two games, the Celtics have a 2–0 advantage. But the Nets have held fourth-quarter leads in both contests. Brooklyn will need a desperate effort in Game 3 to overcome Boston’s depth. There aren’t many more strings coach Steve Nash can pull, writes SI’s Chirs Mannix. And because of how heavily the Nets rely on superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics’ ability to focus their defense on those two guys has been huge. Durant, in particular, has struggled shooting from the field, hitting just 30.5% of his attempts so far.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Manchester United at Arsenal | Three teams are separated by just three points in the table as they compete for the English Premier League’s fourth and final qualification spot for next year’s Champions League. Two of them square off in this one. 7:30 a.m. ET, USA/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford | Spurs fans will no doubt have their eyes trained on the early match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as those two teams are chasing them for that Champions League place. But, they’ll also have to take care of business against fellow London club Brentford. 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors | Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris & Co. have some bad memories of playoff series taking place in Toronto. But that can all be put behind them with the help of Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and coach Doc Rivers. The Sixers are looking to be the first team into the second round with a sweep of the Raptors. 2 p.m. ET, TNT

• Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz | With or without Luka Dončić, the Mavs have taken control of this series. Jalen Brunson has been the best player on either team through three contests and will look to lead his shorthanded team to a commanding 3–1 lead over Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. 4:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves | It’s not hard to get fired up about this one. After the Grizzlies’ historic comeback in Game 3, the Timberwolves will be looking to ride their active defense to get some revenge and tie up the series. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

AS Roma at Inter Milan

The race for Serie A’s Scudetto looks to be coming down the final few matches of the season. With a win, Inter can pull itself past Milan and top the table, although Milan plays later today at 2:45 p.m. ET against Lazio. Roma still has plenty to play for as well. The club is currently chasing Juventus for a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

12 p.m. ET, Paramount+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kevin-durant
SI Guide

NBA Playoffs Headline Busy Sports Schedule

By Josh Rosenblat3 minutes ago
Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_18124685
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Coyotes

By Ben Macaluso7 hours ago
Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring his 50th goal of the season during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy