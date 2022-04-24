Hawks Look to Even Series With Heat

After another day of NBA playoff games, ending in a tight one between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, we’re back at it today. We’ve got another four-game playoff slate, along with a high-level MLB matchup and an F1 grand prix.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Dale Zanine/USA Today network

Atlanta was able to pull off its first win in the series with some late playmaking. But will it carry over to Game 4? The key could be Trae Young’s turnovers. He had just three in Game 3.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls | Game 3 was a blowout win for the Bucks. The Bulls have to respond to send the series back to Milwaukee tied at 2. 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets | The Warriors have a chance to close out this first round series in a sweep. Nikola Jokić won’t want to let that happen. 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres | Clayton Kershaw is taking the mound against Sean Manaea in this matchup between two of the best teams in baseball. 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans | Chris Paul took over the fourth quarter in Game 3, giving the top-seeded, but short-handed, Suns a 2–1 lead in the series. The crowd in New Orleans should be fired up for this one. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Formula 1: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Ferrari has been on fire to start this F1 campaign, leading the constructor standings through three grand prix. And the team enters its home race with two of the top-ranked drivers as well. Charles LeClerc has won twice already and Carlos Sainz will be looking to bounce back from a DNF in the Australian Grand Prix. Sainz just extended his contract with the team through the end of 2024.

9 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

