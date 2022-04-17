Nets, Celtics Tip Off NBA Playoff Series

Yesterday’s NBA playoff action set the stage for another day full of hoops. The game of the day will be happening in Boston, with the Nets visiting to get their first-round blockbuster underway. Bulls vs. Bucks later in the day could get spicy, and the top seeds in each conference also get their playoff campaigns underway.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

Everything about the way the Celtics have played since January indicates they should take care of business in the first round as the No. 2 seed in the East. But the Nets aren’t your typical No. 7. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pose huge issues for whomever they play against.

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat | The Heat have been the most consistent team in the East all season and have a handful of vets with valuable playoff experience. 1 p.m. ET, TNT

• Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks | The Bulls have fallen off in 2022 after injuries depleted their backcourt. But they won’t back down from the defending champs. Will they be able to rediscover the magic that put them at the top of the Eastern Conference standings for large chunks of the season? 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns | The Suns are the clear title favorites after a 64-win regular season. They start their march back to the NBA Finals tonight. 9 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Marseille at Paris Saint-Germain

PSG sits 12 points ahead of second-place Marseille in the Ligue 1 table, so there’s admittedly not a ton of drama in this one. But, the last time Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar took the field, they put six goals past Clermont. Mbappe and Neymar both had hat tricks while Messi contributed a hat trick of assists. They’re always fun to watch.

2:45 p.m. ET, beIN Sports, watch on fuboTV

