Heat, Sixers Open Second-Round Series

This Monday in sports marks the start of the NHL playoffs, and it’s hard not to love playoff hockey. Four Game 1s get the NHL’s postseason underway tonight, along with two second-round series getting started in the NBA after the Bucks and Warriors won their openers yesterday.

Plus, a battle between the two best teams in the American League to date.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

Just one of SI’s NBA staffers is picking the Sixers to pull the upset in this series, which tips off tonight in South Beach. A big reason for the skepticism in Philly’s chances is the status of Joel Embiid, who’s expected to be out for at least the first two games of the series and perhaps longer with a concussion and orbital bone fracture. That puts even more pressure on James Harden to step up against a Miami team that cruised past another dynamic guard in Trae Young in the first round. Just stealing one game in Miami would be huge for the Sixers without their star.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Brentford at Manchester United | Any slim chance Man United has of qualifying for next year’s Champions League hinges on three points today against a rather feisty Brentford side that didn’t lose in the month of April. Can the Red Devils keep their European hopes alive in what has been a tumultuous campaign in Manchester? 3 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes | Game 1 of this first-round series gets started, and there’s good reason not to underestimate a Bruins team seen as the clear underdog by most prognosticators. With an experienced core and one of the better scoring units in the league, Boston could make this series with Carolina interesting with an upset win on the road. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays | With April in the rearview mirror, this series pits the two best teams in the American League from the first month of the season. The Yankees have now won nine straight behind a resurgence from Anthony Rizzo, which has given the Bronx Bombers’ lineup a huge jolt. And with Vlad Guerrero Jr., George Springer and the rest of this Blue Jays core, we know Toronto will put up runs. This should be a fun series. 7:07 p.m. ET, YES/Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns | It took more work than anticipated, but the Suns survived the Pelicans in six games to advance to the second round. And with Devin Booker back healthy, the Suns again look like a favorite to get back to the NBA Finals. Can Luka Dončić and the Mavs present a roadblock on that path? 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

The playoff journey begins for the two-time defending champion Lightning today in Toronto against a Maple Leafs team that has history working against it. Toronto’s first-round playoff struggles have been well documented: They haven’t advanced in the playoffs since 2004 despite reaching the postseason in five straight seasons. Now, they draw the team that has had more success than anyone in the playoffs lately. Will Auston Matthews, coming off a historic regular season, lead Toronto to the second round? Or will this go down as yet another disappointing playoffs for the Leafs?

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

