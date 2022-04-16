NBA Playoffs Get Underway

At long last, the NBA playoffs are here. With four Game 1s on today’s slate, there’s going to be a ton to take in. It gets started in Dallas where all eyes will be on the Jazz to see whether they can put together a playoff run. Between all of those series openers, though, is the NCAA women’s gymnastics team final and a star-studded MLB matchup.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

I’m convinced the Sixers haven’t played a drama-free playoff series since they got back to the playoffs in 2017–18 after years of tanking. So, why would this one be any different? Joel Embiid had an MVP-caliber season, but beyond him, the Sixers are full of question marks right now. After a hot start with Philly, James Harden finished the season slowly. Key wing defender Matisse Thybulle is not fully vaccinated, meaning he won’t be available to play road games for his team in Canada. The player who gets consistent minutes as Embiid’s backup is anyone’s guess.

And, on the other side, the Raptors have steadily made their way up the Eastern Conference standings with a young, talented core. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have been role players during past Toronto playoff runs but look poised to break out as stars this year. But the play of rookie sensation Scottie Barnes makes this team particularly dangerous.

6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks | It might be now or never for the Jazz’s core of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and coach Quin Snyder. They were dealt some early luck with Luka Dončić’s calf strain, but this series opener in Dallas should still be a great way to get the NBA playoffs started. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies | This matchup of upstart squads features two of the league’s brightest young stars in Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres | Stars will be shining in this afternoon matchup on the West Coast. Manny Machado has had a strong start to his campaign for the Padres, while new Braves first baseman Matt Olson is doing all he can to make fans forget about Freddie Freeman’s departure. 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors | This series has a ton of story lines. From Nikola Jokić’s incredible regular season carrying a banged-up Nuggets team to Stephen Curry’s potential return, there’s a ton to watch. But, I’ll have my eyes on Klay Thompson, who will be playing his first playoff game since injuring his knee in the 2019 NBA Finals. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Women’s college gymnastics national championship

On Thursday night, Florida’s Trinity Thomas took home the individual titles in the all-around, floor and uneven bars competitions, while Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee grabbed the top spot on the balance beam. Utah’s Jaedyn Rucker won it all on the vault.

But today’s competition focuses on the team title. Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn and Utah will all be vying for that NCAA title and you’ll have a chance to see Thomas, Lee, Rucker and more compete.

1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.