Thrilling Timberwolves-Grizzlies Series Continues

Would anyone have predicted the Nets would be the first team to be officially eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs? Yet here we are, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving headed home before the end of April while the rest of the NBA’s best teams play on.

Tonight, a pair of critical Game 5s in tied series out West headline the slate. Can the upset-minded T-Wolves and Pelicans get closer to advancing?

Also on today’s docket: The playoff race in the NHL heats up, and the first leg of the men’s Champions League semifinal between Man City and Real Madrid is worth watching.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

What a series this has been so far.

Games 3 and 4 of this one have been thrillers, with the Grizzlies storming back for a historic come-from-behind win in Game 3 before the T-Wolves eked out a victory in Game 4 to even the series yet again. So who’ll win this critical fifth game? With one of the best duos in the NBA in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, Minnesota has an offense explosive enough to pull off the upset. But they’ll have to beat Ja Morant, who earned this year’s Most Improved Player honors after an MVP-caliber season in Memphis.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat | A blowout win in Game 4 moved the Heat one win away from advancing past Trae Young and the Hawks. Can the Heat close out the series tonight and join the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals? 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars | With just three games to go in the regular season, the Knights and Stars are right in the thick of the playoff race. Losers of three of their last four, the Knights are currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, but a win tonight would move them into a tie with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. On the other hand, a loss would be a massive blow to their hopes of playing in the postseason. 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns | Who would have thought that the series between the best team in the NBA and a team that entered the playoffs with just 36 wins would be tied through four games? Yet here we are, and with Devin Booker still sidelined, the Pelicans might just have a chance to win the series. If this young Pels team can find a way to win on the road tonight, watch out. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City

The men’s Champions League semifinals are here, and the first leg of this one pits two teams that survived thrilling quarterfinals to advance. Manchester City was forced to weather the storm to hold on to a 1–0 win against Atletíco, while Real Madrid needed a pair of late goals to get past Chelsea after carrying a 3–1 lead into the second leg.

At times, it has felt as though Man City and Liverpool have been on a collision course to meet in the UCL final. Will Real Madrid throw a wrench in those plans?

3 p.m. ET, CBS/Univision, watch on fuboTV

