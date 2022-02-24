Celtics, Nets Kick Off NBA’s Closing Stretch

The NBA is back! While college hoops provided us plenty of entertaining moments the last few nights, it’s great to have the NBA back from the All-Star break and ready for the stretch run. We’ve got multiple battles between potential playoff teams, plus a pair of huge college basketball games and more on today’s slate.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

The gem of tonight’s NBA schedule: Two teams are trending in different directions. The Celtics are among the hottest teams in the sport and looking like a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, and the Nets slumping. But the All-Star break could serve as a useful reset point for the Nets, who should be incorporating Ben Simmons into the mix soon.

If the season were to end today, the Nets would be stuck playing in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, while the Celtics are just clear of that cut-off in sixth. With just more than 20 games to go in the regular season, every game matters.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Europa League: Barcelona at Napoli | The clubs involved here make this matchup feel more like the Champions League than the lower-tier Europa League competition, but this second leg could be fun. Barcelona dominated possession when these sides met at Camp Nou last week but couldn’t break a 1–1 draw. 3 p.m. ET, Galavision/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Capitals at New York Rangers | As SI’s Kate Yanchulis notes in her most recent power rankings, a big reason for the Rangers’ surprising season has been the play of netminder Igor Shesterkin, who has the best save percentage in the sport. Can he stop Alexander Ovechkin from breaking through tonight? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves | Ja vs. KAT? Sign me up for that. The T-Wolves are in the midst of a playoff push, which means we could see Towns and Anthony Edwards playing meaningful games together for the first time in their careers. This one should be fun. 8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/Minnesota, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Ohio State at Illinois | The race for the Big Ten title is on, and No. 15 Illinois needs this game desperately to keep pace with No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 4 Purdue at the top of the conference. This game also pits a pair of National Player of the Year candidates in Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn and forward E.J. Liddell, who seemingly does everything for No. 22 Ohio State. 9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s college basketball: Gonzaga at San Francisco

This is about as big a test as No. 1 Gonzaga gets in conference play. The Bulldogs, who have won every WCC game this season by 10 or more points, go on the road to take on a San Francisco team currently projected to reach the NCAA tournament in SI’s latest Bracket Watch. It will be an uphill battle for anyone to beat the Zags, but the Dons hung around for a while when these teams met in Spokane earlier this season. Can Chet Holmgren continue his incredible season and carry the Zags one step closer to the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance?

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

