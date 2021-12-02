Three High-Profile Matchups Brings Women’s CBB to Center Stage

Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Three High-Profile Matchups Bring Women’s CBB to Center Stage

    Plus, Cowboys and Saints face off with major playoff implications.
    Women’s college hoops takes center stage tonight with three incredible matchups, including two featuring top-15 teams facing off and another with perhaps the best player in the country on the floor. After a thrilling men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, we can only hope for similarly entertaining matchups on the women’s side.

    Plus, we shouldn’t forget about a high-stakes Thursday Night Football clash with major playoff implications.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    Women’s CBB: NC State at Indiana

    We’ve got a marquee nonconference showdown in the women’s college hoops world tonight, as the No. 2 Wolfpack head to Assembly Hall to take on No. 6 Indiana. NC State has been as good as advertised this season, handling a top-5 Maryland team last week and taking their only loss of the season by single digits against a top-ranked South Carolina team that has blown out every other team on its schedule. On the other side, the Hoosiers are an incredibly experienced team that were a few bounces away from the Final Four a season ago after upsetting NC State to get to the program’s first Elite Eight. This one should be outstanding to watch.

    7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Arsenal at Manchester United | Man U took a point from league-leading Chelsea on Sunday, but they still sit 10th in the table ahead of this midweek match. Can they build on that performance against the Gunners, who’ve won four of their last five Premier League matches? 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium
    • Women’s CBB: Michigan at Louisville | The No. 12 Wolverines and star forward Naz Hillmon get their biggest test yet against a No. 10 Louisville team that owns one of the nation’s best defenses. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning | These two teams played a thriller Tuesday in St. Louis, with the Blues bouncing back from trailing 3–0 early in the first period to force a shootout and win. A repeat of that would make tonight's game in Tampa must-see TV. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
    • Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints | This matchup pits two teams trending in the wrong direction and in desperate need of a win. The Saints are still in the thick of the playoff hunt and face just one team after tonight that currently holds a winning record. The Cowboys’ stranglehold on the NFC East has weakened considerably in the last two weeks after consecutive losses. 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
    • Women’s CBB: Iowa at Duke | Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is perhaps the most exciting college basketball player in the nation to watch. But the No. 9 Hawkeyes will have their hands full on the road at undefeated Duke, a team coached by Tennessee legend and former Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

    derrick-rose

    The Knicks are in limbo right now, struggling to nudge much above .500 and now benching summer acquisition Kemba Walker due to his recent struggles. Trying to turn it around against the Bulls won’t be easy, but New York will have a raucous MSG crowd on its side. The two squads have already played twice this season, splitting the games in tight contests.

    7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

