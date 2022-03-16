Skip to main content

Notre Dame, Rutgers Wrap Up Men’s First Four

Plus, the Warriors look to find their stride against the red-hot Celtics.

The men’s NCAA tournament is officially underway, and the women’s Big Dance gets started tonight. So get those brackets finalized and prepare to tear them up when two of your Final Four teams lose in the first weekend.

Also on tonight’s docket in the sports world are matchups between Kevin Durant and Luka Donćič, as well as a showdown in the Bay Area between Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

ron-harper-jr

After sweating out the bubble on Selection Sunday, these two clubs snuck into the Big Dance and now will face off for the chance to play Alabama in the first round of the tournament Friday. The Scarlet Knights were perilously close to the cut line despite finishing in fourth in a loaded Big Ten conference because of a poor run in nonconference play, but now could be a team that makes some noise thanks to veteran guards Ron Harper Jr., Paul Mulcahy and Geo Baker. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has plenty of experience to complement star freshman Blake Wesley, who helped the Irish make their first men’s NCAA tournament appearance since 2017.

9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Liverpool at Arsenal | Liverpool has surged back into contention in the Premier League title race, and that push was given a boost Monday by Crystal Palace taking points from Manchester City. Getting three points at Emirates Stadium would be a huge step for Jürgen Klopp’s side in their push for more silverware. 4:15 p.m. ET, Peacock

• Men’s CBB: No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State | This First Four matchup features the nation’s leading scorer in Peter Kiss, who averages more than 25 points per game for Bryant and has a bit of a “bad boy” streak to him. The winner here advances to take on No. 1–seed Arizona on Friday night. 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

• Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets | Sunday’s 53-point, 9-assist explosion by Kevin Durant is another reminder of why the Nets star is must-see TV every time he steps out onto the court. Even without 60-point scorer Kyrie Irving, a game featuring Durant and Luka Donćič is the type of matchup worth watching. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 11 DePaul vs. No. 11 Dayton | For the first time, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament has a First Four. This will be a fun game to kick off the expanded 68-team field, featuring one of the nation’s highest-scoring teams in DePaul against a Dayton program that has had its share of NCAA tournament success in the last decade-plus. 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

It hasn’t quite been smooth sailing for the Warriors lately, though Golden State did get a huge win late last week over the Nuggets that SI’s Chris Mannix believes could be the start of a turnaround. Getting Draymond Green integrated back into the lineup will certainly help the Dubs, especially with the playoffs nearing. Today’s game should be a good test against a Celtics team that has played excellent ball in the last month and is making a push in the Eastern Conference.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

