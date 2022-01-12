Kyrie Takes Center Stage in Primetime Showdown With Bulls

If yesterday night was your introduction to college basketball this season, it was a pretty good one. The nation’s two remaining undefeated teams, including No. 1 Baylor, went down, while Auburn and Alabama played perhaps the most entertaining game of the year in Tuscaloosa.

Tonight’s a lighter night in the college hoops world, but we do have ranked matchups on both the men’s and women’s sides. Add in a battle between the two of the best teams in the NBA and a pair of high-profile soccer matches, and it should be a fun Hump Day in sports.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t get much better than this: the two best teams in the Eastern Conference facing off in Chicago. Since it’s a road game, we’ll likely see the Nets at full strength (or close) with Kyrie Irving, though Irving is banged up after he collided with Portland’s Nassir Little going for a loose ball on Monday. But if he plays, it’s a great chance to see the Nets’ “big three” in action for the first time in a big game this season, against a Bulls team that has won four of its first five games in 2022.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Carabao Cup: Chelsea at Tottenham | The second leg of the League Cup semifinals is here, with Chelsea holding a 2–0 edge heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today. The Blues earned their edge with an early strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal in last week’s first leg. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s college basketball: Villanova at Xavier | It was less than a month ago that No. 14 Villanova looked vulnerable in the Big East after consecutive 20-point losses. The Wildcats haven’t lost since. Can they keep it rolling on the road at No. 17 Xavier and solidify themselves atop the Big East? 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Oklahoma | Succeeding a legend such as Kim Mulkey is never easy, but Nicki Collen has taken to her role atop the Baylor program well and has the No. 14 Bears looking to rebound in Norman from a loss last week vs. Kansas State. No. 23 OU has already eclipsed its win total from last season under first-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Oklahoma, watch on fuboTV

• Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz | Jarrett Allen’s emergence into an All-Star-level player has made good on the Cavaliers’ big investment in the 7-footer. Allen and Evan Mobley create one of the more interesting frontcourts in the league, and they’ll match up tonight with a Jazz team that has struggled since Rudy Gobert went into the league’s health and safety protocols last week. 9 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Spanish Supercopa: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

This edition of El Clásico will be played in Saudi Arabia as part of the Spanish Supercopa. The rivalry doesn’t have quite its usual luster this year thanks to Barça’s struggles. The club sits in sixth place and 17 points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings in what feels like a transition year without Lionel Messi. Still, something about this matchup brings out the best in both sides and it’s always worth watching.

2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.