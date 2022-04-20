Game 2 of Nets-Celtics Series Headlines NBA Playoff Slate

Plus, Chelsea and Arsenal match up as the Premier League season heads down the stretch.

Another day, another three-game NBA playoff slate to look forward to at night. Last night, we got an upset out west when the Pelicans knocked off the Suns, which gives that series more intrigue when it heads to New Orleans on Friday.

Tonight, we have two Game 2’s and a Game 3 on the docket. Here’s how to watch each of them, plus a pair of Premier League matches with substantial implications.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of this series was arguably the best game of the playoffs to date, with the Celtics winning on a last-second layup by Jayson Tatum that sent Boston into a frenzy. But the Celtics’ path to winning that game, as SI’s Michael Pina noted, went far beyond some late-game heroics. The Celtics slowed down Kevin Durant, one of the most prolific playoff scorers ever, and forced him into an inefficient day from the field. If they can do that again, Boston could take a commanding 2–0 series lead.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Brighton at Manchester City | Liverpool’s 4–0 win over Manchester United yesterday allowed the club to temporarily jump City for first in the Premier League table, but Man City can climb back into the top spot with three points against Brighton this evening in Manchester. Every point matters right now in this extremely tight title race. 3 p.m. ET, Peacock

• Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox | The Sox won the first game of this series with pitching, silencing an explosive Toronto offense to win 2–1. Will we get another pitchers’ duel, or will the offenses show up tonight in a matchup of two teams that love to mash? 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet/NESN/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors | The Sixers’ first two games of an incredibly important playoffs couldn’t have gone much better, and right now this series feels like it could have sweep potential. Can a rowdy crowd in Toronto help turn the tide? 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks | SI’s NBA writers didn’t give the Bulls much of a chance in this series, but an extremely competitive Game 1 opens the door for this series to be close. But for the Bulls to feel like they have a real chance to win the series, they might have to find a way to even up the scoreboard tonight in Milwaukee. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Arsenal at Chelsea

The league title may be out of reach for both these sides, but Champions League spots for next season are up for grabs in the final month of the EPL campaign and this match could go a long way towards deciding who gets in. Chelsea sits comfortably in third, with Arsenal in a tie for fifth and three points back of rival Tottenham for that fourth and final spot.

Chelsea cruised past Arsenal 2–0 in the two sides’ first meeting this season, but that came all the way back in August when it looked like things could go off the rails this season for Arsenal.

2:45 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

