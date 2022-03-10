James Harden Faces the Nets for the First Time As a Sixer

The Suns made a compelling case to be clear NBA championship favorites last night, dismantling the Heat in South Beach. Phoenix is now a whopping 8.5 games better than any other team in the NBA as the regular season winds down.

Tonight, we get another huge NBA showdown, this time revisiting a recent blockbuster trade. Plus, there’s some big college hoops action as teams fight to keep their seasons alive in their conference tournaments.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

About a month after the franchise-changing trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, these teams face off in Philly. Harden has been cooking since joining forces with Joel Embiid, injecting life into the Sixers as they look to make a push up the standings. Meanwhile, Simmons isn’t ready to debut for the Nets yet but is expected to be on the Brooklyn bench for this game, where you’d expect he’ll get a not-so-friendly welcome from Sixers fans in South Philly.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

LINEUP

• The Players Championship | This tournament is always one of the more fun non-majors of the year, and the always-tricky TPC Sawgrass should be fun to watch. All day on ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes | In the mood for some hockey? How about the top team in the East vs. the top team in the West? These two teams are also the top two in SI’s most recent power rankings. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s college basketball: Oklahoma vs. Baylor | This Big 12 quarterfinal is pretty important for both teams—No. 3 Baylor can solidify a top seed in the NCAA tournament with a win, while Oklahoma can make its case to the NCAA selection committee to get in the field with a statement win. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets | No team in the NBA is hotter right now than the Nuggets, who’ve won nine of 10 to climb out of the play-in tournament and into the West’s top six. That included a 131–124 win over the Warriors earlier this week, though that one comes with the caveat that Golden State rested Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Can Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets win against a full-strength Dubs backcourt? 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Indiana vs. Michigan

Juwan Howard makes his return to the sidelines after serving a five-game suspension for his involvement in a postgame brawl between Michigan and Wisconsin in February. His return comes at an important time for the Wolverines, which kick off their Big Ten tournament run with this game and could for all intents and purposes lock up an NCAA tournament bid with a win. They’re facing an Indiana team that will be desperate to pick up a win as the Hoosiers fight for an at-large bid to the Big Dance. A loss would likely send IU to the NIT in the first season of the Mike Woodson era.

11:30 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

